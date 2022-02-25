EU to include Putin, Lavrov into sanction list: German Foreign Minister

The European Union is going to include into the sanction list Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

"We include [into the sanction list] not merely oligarchs and lawmakers that prepared these steps," she said. "We will include [there] President Putin and Foreign Minister Lavrov also," Baerbock added, reports TASS.

The EU is discussing a new package of sanctions against Russia, France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.