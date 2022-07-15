EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade

World+Biz

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:54 pm

Related News

EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade

Officials privately referred to it as a "sixth-and-a-half" set of sanctions for its limited scope compared with six previous rounds imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb that hit Russian financial services, oil or coal

Reuters
15 July, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:54 pm
EU executive proposes import ban on Russian gold, tweaks on food trade

The European Commission, the EU executive, formally proposed on Friday its latest package of sanctions against Moscow, including an import ban on Russian gold, and legal tweaks to prevent current measures from hampering food shipments.

First reported by Reuters in June, the new measures are considered "a maintenance and alignment package," the Commission said in a statement.

Officials privately referred to it as a "sixth-and-a-half" set of sanctions for its limited scope compared with six previous rounds imposed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb that hit Russian financial services, oil or coal.

"Today's package will introduce a new import ban on Russian gold, while reinforcing our dual use and advanced technology export controls," the Commission said in a statement. "In doing so, it will reinforce the alignment of EU sanctions with those of our G7 partners. It will also strengthen reporting requirements to tighten EU asset freezes," it said.

EU governments must now agree on the measures for them to become law, although diplomats said they were uncontroversial and should pass through easily. Ambassadors are due to meet on Monday and then on Wednesday for possible approval.

Some measures could still have a serious impact on the affected sectors.

One source told Reuters imports of Russian gold through third countries would also be affected, but did not elaborate on how it would work.

Brussels will also tighten existing sanctions, with new curbs on the imports by Russia of goods that could be used for military purposes, including chemicals and machinery.

New individuals and entities considered close to the Kremlin will also be blacklisted and hit with asset freezes and travel bans.

Food crisis impact?

The Commission will also amend existing sanctions to make sure they do not disrupt Russia's food and grain exports.

African countries have blamed EU sanctions for exacerbating the ongoing food crisis, chiefly caused by the war in Ukraine and the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports from where cereals are usually exported to the world.

The EU has denied its sanctions affected food trade. Proposed tweaks are meant to make sure that rules are not misinterpreted by traders, including a ban on access of Russian ships to EU ports, one official said.

Russian ships that carry food or medicines are already exempt, but some traders have avoided food exported from Russian ports that are indirectly owned by Russian state-owned companies that have been sanctioned by Brussels. The new package will clarify that these ports are not subject to sanctions, the source said.

At the same time, the Commission aims to tighten the existing ban and prevent Russian ships from bypassing sanctions by offloading their cargoes at outer docks, the source said. For that purpose, the definition of ports is to be extended.

A ban on Western firms offering cloud services to Russian clients, also considered for the new package, is being held for future rounds as the measure is now being coordinated with the United States and Britain, whose companies dominate the sector.

Russia sanction / EU's Russia sanctions / Russian gold

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

10h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

12h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

13h | Food

More Videos from TBS

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

46th anniversary of Amrit Theatre

1h | Videos
Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

1h | Videos
Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

2h | Videos
2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty