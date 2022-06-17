European Commission backs Ukraine's candidacy status

Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine should be designated a candidate for membership of the European Union – bringing its hopes of joining a step closer.

"We have one clear message – and that is, yes, Ukraine deserves European perspective, yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen while giving a statement on EU membership applications by Ukraine.

She said this is on the understanding that good work has been done – but important work remains to be done, reports BBC.

The entire process is merit-based, so it goes by the book and progress depends entirely on Ukraine. So it is Ukraine that has it in its hands.

The European Union gave its blessing on Friday to Ukraine to become an official candidate to join the bloc, along with its neighbour Moldova, an historic eastward shift in Europe's outlook brought about by Russia's invasion.

Ukraine applied to join the EU just four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. Four days later, so did Moldova and Georgia - two other ex-Soviet states contending with separatist regions occupied by Russian troops.

Leaders of EU countries are expected to endorse the decision at a summit next week. The leaders of the three biggest – Germany, France and Italy – had signalled their solidarity on Thursday by visiting Kyiv, along with the president of Romania.

This is first step to membership, says Zelenskyy

We're getting some reaction now from Ukraine, after the European Commission recommended that the country be designated a candidate for EU membership.

In a tweet, President Zelenskyy commends the positive decision – adding that it is the "first step on the EU membership path" that will "certainly bring our victory closer".

He expressed his gratitude towards Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for the "historic" decision.

Zelenskyy says he expects positive results when EU leaders meet to decide whether to formally give Ukraine candidate status next week.