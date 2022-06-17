European Commission backs Ukraine's candidacy status

World+Biz

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

European Commission backs Ukraine's candidacy status

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 06:26 pm
Ukraine&#039;s biggest national flag on the country&#039;s highest flagpole and the giant &#039;Motherland&#039; monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Ukraine's biggest national flag on the country's highest flagpole and the giant 'Motherland' monument are seen at a compound of the World War II museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The European Commission has recommended that Ukraine should be designated a candidate for membership of the European Union – bringing its hopes of joining a step closer.

"We have one clear message – and that is, yes, Ukraine deserves European perspective, yes, Ukraine should be welcomed as a candidate country," said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen while giving a statement on EU membership applications by Ukraine.

She said this is on the understanding that good work has been done – but important work remains to be done, reports BBC. 

The entire process is merit-based, so it goes by the book and progress depends entirely on Ukraine. So it is Ukraine that has it in its hands.

The European Union gave its blessing on Friday to Ukraine to become an official candidate to join the bloc, along with its neighbour Moldova, an historic eastward shift in Europe's outlook brought about by Russia's invasion.

Ukraine applied to join the EU just four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. Four days later, so did Moldova and Georgia - two other ex-Soviet states contending with separatist regions occupied by Russian troops.

Leaders of EU countries are expected to endorse the decision at a summit next week. The leaders of the three biggest – Germany, France and Italy – had signalled their solidarity on Thursday by visiting Kyiv, along with the president of Romania.

This is first step to membership, says Zelenskyy

We're getting some reaction now from Ukraine, after the European Commission recommended that the country be designated a candidate for EU membership.

In a tweet, President Zelenskyy commends the positive decision – adding that it is the "first step on the EU membership path" that will "certainly bring our victory closer".

He expressed his gratitude towards Ursula von der Leyen and the European Commission for the "historic" decision.

Zelenskyy says he expects positive results when EU leaders meet to decide whether to formally give Ukraine candidate status next week.

 

Top News

EU membership / Ukraine EU membership bid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

BYD has upped its game over the past two years with a range of EVs and higher-technology lithium iron phosphate batteries, allowing it to grab global market share. Photo: REUTERS

Who’s got it right on EVs: Musk or Buffett?

4h | Panorama
Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

7h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

6h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

How Padma Bridge is changing economy of the river's two banks

5h | Videos
Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

8h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

8h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh