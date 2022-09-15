Ukraine making good progress towards EU membership, von der Leyen says

Europe

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:33 pm

Ukraine making good progress towards EU membership, von der Leyen says

Reuters
15 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 09:33 pm
Ukraine making good progress towards EU membership, von der Leyen says

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said she was impressed with the speed at which Ukraine is proceeding in its bid to become a member of the European Union.

"The accession process is well on track. It's impressive to see the speed, the determination, the preciseness with which you are progressing", von der Leyen said during a press conference in Kyiv with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Von der Leyen, who arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with Zelenskiy, added that the EU needs to do as much as possible to ensure Ukraine has "more business, more income".

