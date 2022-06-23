European Parliament approves EU candidacy status for Ukraine and Moldova

Europe

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

European Parliament approves EU candidacy status for Ukraine and Moldova

Although it could take Ukraine and neighbouring Moldova more than a decade to qualify for membership, the two-day European Union summit decision will be a symbolic step that signals the bloc's intention to reach deep into the former Soviet Union

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 06:26 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium May 30, 2022. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a special meeting of the European Council at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium May 30, 2022. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS

The European Parliament has approved EU candidacy status for Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia in a convincing vote on Thursday.

In total, 529 votes were made in support of the resolution to defer the status on the three countries, while 45 votes were made against the proposal. A further 14 politicians abstained, reports Al jazeera.

Thursday morning's vote comes four months after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine.

Although it shows the widespread support for the countries' bids to enter the EU waiting room, the ultimate decision rests with European leaders.

Ahead of EU talks in which his country's candidacy status is likely to be granted, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who applied for membership at the start of the war, said: "This is like going into the light from the darkness."

Meanwhile, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission claimed that "history is on the march", as the bloc prepared for an ambitious expansion.

"I am not just talking about Putin's war of aggression," she said in the run-up to the summit. "I am talking about the wind of change that once again blows across our continent. With their applications, Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia are telling us that they want change."

Candidacy status is the start of the slow process of qualifying for EU membership, which can take more than a decade to achieve.

It is not just the EU that is considering whether to expand its membership in response to the threat posed by Russian aggression. Both Finland and Sweden applied in May to join Nato, but their accession is being delayed by Turkey's opposition.

Speaking earlier this week, the head of the Finnish army said his country was prepared for a Russian attack."We have systematically developed our military defence precisely for this type of warfare that is being waged there [in Ukraine], with a massive use of firepower, armoured forces and also air forces," Gen Timo Kivinen said.

"Ukraine has been a tough bite to chew [for Russia], and so would be Finland," he added.

Top News / World+Biz

EU / Ukraine EU membership bid / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

‘We will keep our votes in pockets but won’t vote for the chairman-members’ 

4h | Panorama
Photo caption: School and college going students gathered in the demonstration named ‘Friday For Future: Global Climate Strike’ in front of the Barishal Central Shaheed Minar on 23 September 2019 in an attempt to make people aware of the dangers of climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Bangladesh’s young climate heroes

9h | Pursuit
The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1d | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

Argentine courts to try Maradona doctors, nurses for homicide

16m | Videos
Finland ready to fight Russian attack

Finland ready to fight Russian attack

1h | Videos
The extent of flood damage becoming clear

The extent of flood damage becoming clear

3h | Videos
Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

Is the world ready to prevent climate change?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US