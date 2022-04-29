China calls Russia relationship a ‘new model’ for the world

World+Biz

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 08:41 pm

Related News

China calls Russia relationship a ‘new model’ for the world

That model involved not causing confrontations or targeting other nations, says China

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 08:41 pm
China calls Russia relationship a ‘new model’ for the world

Addressing its relations with Russia, China said it was committed to creating a new model of international relations as the country stepped up its rhetorical support for Moscow.

"An important takeaway from the success of China-Russia relations is that the two sides rise above the model of military and political alliance in the Cold War era," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, reports Bloomberg.

That model involved not causing confrontations or targeting other nations, Zhao said at a regular briefing Friday in Beijing.

He added that this was different from the "Cold War mentality" displayed by certain countries -- Beijing's standard criticism of U.S. cooperation with blocs like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, whose expansion Beijing says led to Russia's attack.

President Joe Biden warned President Xi Jinping last month of "implications and consequences" if Beijing backs Moscow over the invasion, and the Chinese leader said his country didn't want the war.

There's been no sign that China has supported Russia or helped it get around sanctions, but it has offered rhetorical support by repeating Russian conspiracy theories, such as the false claim that the U.S. runs a network of weapons biolabs in Ukraine.

Beijing has also repeatedly indicated it stood by the "no limits" friendship that Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin declared when they met just before the Winter Olympics in February in Beijing.

 

 

Top News

China-Russia relations / new model for international relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

Elon Musk’s Tesla master plan won’t fit Twitter

7h | Panorama
Farhadul Islam is one of the 15 core snake rescuers of the voluntary organisation Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How a snake-bite turned a boy into a snake rescuer

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘The aim of data localisation should be protecting data not controlling users’

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Approaching 30? Apparel industry no longer needs you

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Spotlight with Sharier

Spotlight with Sharier

53m | Videos
Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

Joya Ahsan shares her funny experiences

53m | Videos
Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

Does Ukraine-Russia war threaten global military balance?

58m | Videos
Another country recognises Bitcoin

Another country recognises Bitcoin

58m | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Picture used on representational purposes. Photo: Shutterstock
Infrastructure

Dhaka city subway project is risky, ambitious: Experts

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Bangladesh opts to sell surplus power to neighbours

5
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2

6
You can insure yourself at banks from this year
Economy

You can insure yourself at banks from this year