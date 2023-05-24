Chinese premier: Willing to work with Russia to take pragmatic cooperation to new level

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 10:51 am

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attend a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, 24 May, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang attend a welcoming ceremony in Beijing, China, 24 May, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Pool

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday (24 May) that China was willing to work with Russia to promote their pragmatic cooperation in various fields and take it to a "new level".

Pragmatic cooperation between China and Russia has shown a "good" development trend, and the scale of investment between the two is also continuously seeing an upgrade, Li told Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during a meeting in Beijing.

Mishustin was the highest-ranking Russian official to visit the Chinese capital since Moscow sent thousands of its troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

