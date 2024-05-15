Algerian man who went missing in 1998 found held in neighbour's home after 26 years

Offbeat

AFP
15 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 07:07 pm

Related News

Algerian man who went missing in 1998 found held in neighbour's home after 26 years

Identified as Omar B, the man vanished in 1998, and his family presumed he had been “kidnapped or killed”.

AFP
15 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 07:07 pm
Representational image. Photo: Shortpedia
Representational image. Photo: Shortpedia

An Algerian man who had been missing for 26 years has been found in his neighbour's house, just a few minutes' walk away, the country's justice ministry said Tuesday.

The man only identified as Omar B had vanished at the age of 19 during the Algerian Civil War in 1998 and his family assumed he had been kidnapped or killed.

Now aged 45, he was found amid haystacks only about 200 metres (yards) away in the city of Djelfa after the captor's brother aired grievances on social media, reportedly due to an inheritance dispute.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The alleged culprit, a 61-year-old doorman at the municipality in the nearby town of El Guedid, was taken into custody after attempting to flee, the ministry said.

Algerian media reported that the victim said he had been unable to call out for help "because of a spell that his captor had cast on him".

The ministry said the investigation was still ongoing, adding that the victim was receiving medical and psychological care after the crime it described as "heinous".

Top News / World+Biz

algeria / Missing man

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

7h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

7h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

9h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

"No helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

50m | Videos
Argentina has the most debt!

Argentina has the most debt!

1h | Videos
US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

US threatens sanctions after India-Iran seaport deal

15m | Videos
Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

Gazans in a worse disaster than the 1948 'Nakba'

3h | Videos