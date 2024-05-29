Algeria proposes UN action to 'stop killing in Rafah'

Hamas-Israel war

Reuters
29 May, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:50 am

Related News

Algeria proposes UN action to 'stop killing in Rafah'

The Algerian draft text, seen by Reuters, uses the strongest Security Council language - it "decides that Israel, the occupying Power, shall immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah."

Reuters
29 May, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 11:50 am
Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama addresses the UN Security Council after a vote on a United States-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas failed to be adopted at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 22, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Algerian Ambassador to the UN Amar Bendjama addresses the UN Security Council after a vote on a United States-sponsored resolution calling for a ceasefire during the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas failed to be adopted at UN headquarters in New York City, US, March 22, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Algeria on Tuesday proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution that demands a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of all hostages held by Hamas and essentially orders Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive" in Rafah.

Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama said earlier on Tuesday - after a closed-door meeting of the 15-member UN security body on Gaza - that the aim of the move was to "stop the killing in Rafah." Algeria is a council member for 2024/25.

The Algerian draft text, seen by Reuters, uses the strongest Security Council language - it "decides that Israel, the occupying Power, shall immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in Rafah."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It also cites a ruling by the International Court of Justice last week that ordered Israel to immediately halt its military assault on Rafah, in a landmark emergency ruling in South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide.

Diplomats said the council could vote within days. 

The move comes after an attack on Sunday set off a blaze in a camp in a designated humanitarian zone of Rafah in southern Gaza, killing at least 45 people. Israel said it had targeted Hamas militants and had not intended to harms civilians.

A council resolution needs at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes by the US, Britain, France, Russia or China to pass. The US has so far shielded its ally Israel by vetoing three draft council resolutions on the war in Gaza. 

But Washington has also abstained on three votes, most recently allowing the council in March to demand an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.  

Israel is retaliating against Hamas, which rules Gaza, over an Oct. 7 attack by its militants in which more than 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies. Nearly 130 hostages are believed to remain captive in Gaza.

Israel launched an air, ground and sea assault on the blockaded Palestinian territory, killing more than 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. Israel says it wants to root out the last major intact formations of Hamas fighters hunkered down in Rafah and rescue hostages.

World+Biz / Middle East

algeria / United Nations (UN) / Israel-Hamas War / Rafah Invasion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

30m | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

40m | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

4h | Panorama
According to Dr Piyush Mathur, Ahsan Manzil’s upper-frontal view with the large dome and the grand stairs, expresses a statement of ‘grandeur’ and ‘authority.’ Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Understanding the gender implications of architecture

20h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

Cyclone Remal: Crores of damage in Satkhira range of Sundarbans

10m | Videos
Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

Livelihood of thousands of goldsmiths in one lane

2h | Videos
Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

Cyclone Remal: Fishes worth over Tk73 crore washed away in Bagerhat

3h | Videos
Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

Iran on brink of nuclear weapons: IAEA

15h | Videos