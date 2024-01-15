Algerian president congratulates PM Hasina

Bangladesh

UNB
15 January, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 12:56 pm

Related News

Algerian president congratulates PM Hasina

UNB
15 January, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2024, 12:56 pm
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and PM Hasina. Photo: Collected
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and PM Hasina. Photo: Collected

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following election victory.

He also wished her success in carrying out the duties of the new mandate.

The Algerian president renewed his invitation to the PM to make an official visit to Algeria.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I would like to express on this occasion my constant readiness to continue working towards consolidating our ties of friendship and solidarity, as well as raising the level of our relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation, so as to serve both countries' interests," he said in a congratulatory message to Sheikh Hasina.

Top News

Abdelmadjid Tebboune / algeria / Bangladesh / PM Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Dhaka shivers

2h | Features
Photos: Reuters

Bringing down a house of cards: South Africa Vs Israel at The Hague

1h | Panorama
A portion of Prince of Wales bakery. Photo: Rajib Dhar

'Our predicament is manifold': The last of the traditional Dhaka bakers

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The overworked insomniac’s guide to making the perfect coffee

2h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

4 women in the new cabinet

4 women in the new cabinet

47m | Videos
Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

Palestine to start 2024 Asian Cup journey on the 100th day of the Israel-Hamas war

17h | Videos
Rebel groups agree to cease-fire with junta government in Myanmar

Rebel groups agree to cease-fire with junta government in Myanmar

3h | Videos
'Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glass' will take pictures and write captions on command

'Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glass' will take pictures and write captions on command

2h | Videos