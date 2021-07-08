The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators, says Japan’s Olympics minister

World+Biz

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:38 pm

Related News

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held without spectators, says Japan’s Olympics minister

"It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said

Reuters
08 July, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:38 pm
An Olympic rings monument is pictured in the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An Olympic rings monument is pictured in the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, April 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, organisers said on Thursday, as a resurgent pandemic forced Japan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency for the capital that will run throughout the event.

Although widely expected, the move marked a sharp turnabout from just weeks earlier, when organisers said they aimed to hold the global sporting showpiece with limited spectators. read more

"It is regrettable that we are delivering the Games in a very limited format, facing the spread of coronavirus infections," Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said following talks between government officials, Tokyo organisers and Olympic and paralympic representatives.

"I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas." read more

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said it was essential to prevent Tokyo, where the highly infectious Delta Covid-19 variant was spreading, from becoming the source of another wave of infections.

The ban all but robs the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to run from July 23 to Aug. 8, of their last hope for pomp and public spectacle. read more

Once seen as a chance for Japan to stand large on the global stage after a devastating earthquake a decade ago, the showpiece event was delayed by the pandemic last year and has been hit by massive budget overruns. read more

Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said organisers had agreed to hold the Games without spectators in Tokyo, and to decide according to the local situation for venues outside of the capital.

Medical experts have said for weeks that having no spectators would be the least risky option, amid widespread public fears that an influx of thousands of athletes and officials will fuel a fresh wave of infections.

Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Tokyo olympics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

29m | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

34m | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

39m | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

4
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh