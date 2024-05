After Cyclone Remal struck the Khepupara coast of Patuakhali around 10:30pm last night (26 May), the rivers in the Barishal division surged to dangerous levels and caused widespread flooding. The cyclone raged through the night, exacerbating the situation with heavy rainfall. The cyclone is currently passing over inland areas, said Masud Rana Rubel from the Barishal Meteorological Office.