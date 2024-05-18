New Mooring Terminal: The game-changer

Videos

18 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:00 am

New Mooring Terminal: The game-changer

18 May, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:00 am

The New Mooring Container Terminal at Chittagong Port has emerged as a game-changer as it continues to shine with limited equipment and infrastructure, reshaping the landscape of port services in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

22h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

16h | Videos
Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

10h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

1d | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos