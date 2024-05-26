How strong will Cyclone Remal be in which part of the country?
The center of Cyclone Rimal will pass near Mongla in the next 3-4 hours from 6 PM in Bangladesh. However, after crossing the center, its low will pass for several more hours.
The center of Cyclone Rimal will pass near Mongla in the next 3-4 hours from 6 PM in Bangladesh. However, after crossing the center, its low will pass for several more hours.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.