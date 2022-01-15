Skip to main content
SATURDAY,
JANUARY 15, 2022
SATURDAY,
JANUARY 15, 2022
Home
Economy
Stocks
Analysis
World+Biz
Sports
Glitz
Features
Videos
Long Read
Games
Epaper
More
COVID-19
Bangladesh
Infograph
Interviews
Offbeat
Thoughts
Podcast
Quiz
Tech
Subscribe
Archive
Trial By Trivia
Magazine
Supplement
বাংলা
Start
Question
{{currentCard.frontText}}
{{option}}
Timeout
{{timerCount}}
Next Question
{{validation}}
Answer
{{resultText}}
You scored {{correctAnswers}} out of {{questionLength}}!
Start Over
Features
As RMG orders surge, so do the headaches
13h |
Panorama
Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna
13h |
Food
Towards creating a more equal society
14h |
Thoughts
Rickshaw art seeks refuge on boxes, cups and ornaments
14h |
Panorama
More Videos from TBS
Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true
5h |
Videos
Helpful horse in remote life
9h |
Videos
The way, not the will
9h |
Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth
9h |
Videos
Most Read
1
Bangladesh
Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur
2
Panorama
Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka
3
Migration
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
4
Energy
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
5
Infrastructure
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
6
Covid-19 in Bangladesh
Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike