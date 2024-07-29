'I can't take money for my son's death'

Jobaer Chowdhury
29 July, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 07:07 pm

Tanvir Ahmed. Photo: Collected
"After his SSC examination, I told my son to do business. But he said he wants to continue studying," said Badsha Mia.

"He was taking part in the ongoing Higher Secondary School examination. But now he has returned home as a corpse," Badsha lamented.

Badsha's son Tanvir Ahmed, 19, was killed in a clash between quota protesters, Chhatra League activists and police at Bahaddarhat in Chattogram city on 18 July. 

Speaking to The Business Standard over phone, Badsha said his son's body had bullet wounds on the head and back.

Tanvir was the eldest among the three sons of Badsha Mia and Sanwara Begum, residents of Kalamachchhara union in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar. 

Badsha buys betel from farmers in Maheshkhali and sells on the streets of Chandanaish area of Chattogram. 

"I am a poor man. It is not possible to educate all my children. That's why I asked Tanvir to drop his studies and start doing business. But he said he will continue studying," he said. 

Badsha took a loan of Tk50,000 from a local small loan provider and got his son admitted to Government Ashekane Awlia College in Chattogram. 

"Three days before his death, I had sent Tk2,000 for expenses," he added.

Tanvir's death has left the entire family stunned. His mother Sanwara Begum has been ill since her son's death.

The prime minister has been meeting the families of those killed in the quota reform movement. Badsha also received an invitation. 

But Badsha did not go as he did not want to accept any help.

"Our MP said to go to Dhaka. I did not agree to go. I can't take money for my son's death. During my son's janaza, I said I don't want justice from anyone. I asked God for justice."

