Shojon smiled before he died as he knew the dictator was gone

After more than five hours in the operating room, Shojon, wounded by a bullet, was allowed just a few minutes with his elder brother, Anik.

"Has Hasina resigned?" Shojon asked.

As older brothers do, Anik chided him gently, "Forget about that for now."

When they met again an hour later by Shojon's hospital bed, he repeated the question. This time, Anik reassured him, "Yes, Hasina has left. She fled to India."

Shojon smiled and replied, "Alhamdulillah." That was his final smile.

On Thursday night, Anik recounted the moments leading up to his younger brother's death. He claimed that Chhatra League "terrorists" were responsible for the deaths of his brother.

Abul Hasan Shojon, 25, was shot in front of Chashara LabAid Hospital in Narayanganj on 5 August. After nearly 30 hours of treatment, he died the next day.

Shojon, who had completed ninth grade and was working in a private company's marketing department, came from a family involved in BNP politics.

Anik described how, on 5 August, they were in Chashara when police fired tear gas and shotguns, leading to a chase. During the chaos, Chhatra League and Jubo League members fired at them from the LabAid alley.

Around 1pm, Shojon was shot and fell to the ground. Despite his injuries, he walked about 200 metres before being transported by rickshaw to Victoria Hospital and then Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The operation at Dhaka Medical began 2-3 hours later. After three x-rays to locate the bullet, the five-hour surgery was successful. Shojon briefly regained consciousness after three hours in recovery but soon succumbed to his injuries.

He passed away with the solace that his fight against oppression had been victorious, said Anik.

Shojon's father, Zakir Hossain, said that on the day of the incident, one son returned from the movement while another was martyred.

"If Hasina were in the country, I would seek justice. Now that the government has changed, I want those responsible for my son's death to be prosecuted," he said.