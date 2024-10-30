When will we stop policing women's clothing?

Illustration: TBS

"Women Harassed, Women Attacked in Cox's Bazar" — this headline appeared across social media platforms in September 2024. A politically connected man was seen publicly beating women with sticks, attempting to police their clothing choices, which he and his associates deemed 'inappropriate.' It is but one instance of such harassment.

Naturally, the question arises: Who gave them the right to impose their version of 'moral' justice on women for simply dressing as they please? And who gave them the authority to punish individuals without trial for wearing attire that didn't align with their personal beliefs?

What's even more alarming than the event itself is the public's reaction, or lack thereof. In another shocking case, no one intervened to help the countless women who were publicly harassed on Dhanmondi Bridge during broad daylight, humiliated, and beaten.

Following the massive public push for justice in July 2024, this widespread indifference seems both shocking and unjustifiable. The most disheartening, insulting, and infuriating part is that men are now controlling women's clothing choices under the guise of religion, which is completely absurd.

Across the nation, women have played leading roles in all types of movements, demanding equality and justice. From garment workers to athletes, women are key contributors to the country's progress. Despite their vital role, they remain vulnerable to attacks in broad daylight. This contradiction highlights the urgent need for systemic change, and there should not be another incident happening to another girl due to delayed actions.



Understanding what is happening now with women in Bangladesh

Whether it's too much or too little, people with extreme mindsets in our society always target women. In Bangladesh, the choice of clothing for women continues to be a subject of public debate and scrutiny. From city streets to university campuses, women face judgement, harassment, and even violence because of how they dress. This constant policing of women's outfits highlights deeply carved expired societal norms, gender expectations, and power dynamics that remain stubbornly resistant to change.

Recent incidents, historical contexts, and ongoing cultural clashes make it clear that this issue is about far more than clothing. It's about control, power, and the pressure to conform to traditional ideas of modesty and morality.

According to UN Women, 35% of women globally have experienced physical and/or sexual violence, much of which is linked to societal norms, including expectations around women's appearance and clothing. In countries with more conservative clothing norms, like Bangladesh, India, and some Middle Eastern nations, women face both legal and social policing for what they wear. In some cases, enforcement of modesty laws has resulted in harassment by authorities or vigilante groups.

A 2016 survey by Plan International UK found that 38% of girls aged 14 to 21 had been sexually harassed in public places because of their clothing, showing how attire is often used as a justification for harassment.

The situation in Bangladesh has become quite concerning, especially with the interim government now in place. This period of uncertainty has created a power vacuum that is being exploited, and as is often the case in times of crisis, women and children have become the most vulnerable and targeted. This exploitation is unfolding rapidly, with alarming consequences for their safety and rights.



What should be done now to ensure the safety of women?

The reality for women of all ages in Bangladesh is, in one word, 'dangerous'. Whether at home or in public spaces, women are facing and will be facing constant threats to their dignity and lives if immediate offensive actions are not taken soon. It is too late for awareness campaigns and too late for taking slow and steady action to protect and ensure women's safety.

Immediately, law enforcement agencies must be held accountable for their actions, or lack thereof, in cases of gender-based violence. Strict disciplinary measures should be taken against officers who fail to respond appropriately to complaints, especially those who appear complicit in crimes.

The government needs to immediately mobilise specialised gender-sensitive units. There was discussion of a district-focused response cell, but the government needs to establish specialised units within the police force trained to handle cases of gender-based violence with sensitivity and urgency.

Also, more proactive steps are expected from the activists of the Students Against Discrimination. The anti-discrimination movement itself would not have gained momentum without the active participation of women, proving just how powerful and influential they are.

This would not only improve response times but also build trust with victims. Speedy trials and visible punishments for perpetrators of gender-based violence can act as a deterrent. Publicising convictions and sentences would demonstrate that the justice system is actively working to protect women.

If manpower falls short, the government should prioritise installing CCTV cameras in high-traffic public spaces. This would not only act as a deterrent to potential perpetrators but also serve as an effective tool for identifying offenders.

By mandating regular monitoring of these camera feeds, law enforcement can respond more swiftly to incidents and collect crucial evidence for prosecution. This approach would enhance public safety, supplement the work of law enforcement, and help ensure that crimes do not go unnoticed.

Each of these solutions requires commitment from multiple stakeholders, but the path to ensuring women's safety starts with recognising the urgency of the issue and taking concrete action.



Raisa Adiba is a development practitioner and social scientist with more than 7 years of experience.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.