Probe ‘harassment of students for wearing burqa’: HC

Court

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

Probe ‘harassment of students for wearing burqa’: HC

Issuing the order, the High Court said Bangladesh is a secular country and people of all religions have equal rights here

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 08:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court has directed government authorities concerned to investigate allegations of harassment of female students wearing burqa at 15 educational institutions across the country.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order on Thursday following a writ petition filed in this regard.

Secretaries to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the chairman of the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, have been asked to submit a report within 60 working days.

In giving the order, the High Court said Bangladesh is a secular country and people of all religions have equal rights here. It is a constitutional duty of the state to uphold religious precepts and uphold those rights.

The probe report should mention whether students wearing the burqa or hijab have been harassed at all, and if so, who is responsible for it and what action has been taken against them, the court said.

Allama Mohammad Mahbub Alam, editors of the daily Al Ihsan and monthly Al Baiyinaat, and another person named Matiul Azam Abul Khair Mohammad Azizullah, filed the writ petition attaching various media reports on the alleged harassment.

Advocate Mohammad Ahsan Asu and Advocate Ilias Ali Mondal appeared for the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state at the hearing.

Top News

Burqa / harrassment / Students / High Court (HC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

9h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

8h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

10h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

9h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

10h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

10h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers