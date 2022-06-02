Probe ‘harassment of students for wearing burqa’: HC

The High Court has directed government authorities concerned to investigate allegations of harassment of female students wearing burqa at 15 educational institutions across the country.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat gave the order on Thursday following a writ petition filed in this regard.

Secretaries to the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the chairman of the Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, have been asked to submit a report within 60 working days.

In giving the order, the High Court said Bangladesh is a secular country and people of all religions have equal rights here. It is a constitutional duty of the state to uphold religious precepts and uphold those rights.

The probe report should mention whether students wearing the burqa or hijab have been harassed at all, and if so, who is responsible for it and what action has been taken against them, the court said.

Allama Mohammad Mahbub Alam, editors of the daily Al Ihsan and monthly Al Baiyinaat, and another person named Matiul Azam Abul Khair Mohammad Azizullah, filed the writ petition attaching various media reports on the alleged harassment.

Advocate Mohammad Ahsan Asu and Advocate Ilias Ali Mondal appeared for the petitioners, while Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state at the hearing.