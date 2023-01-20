What the Kardashians can teach climate activists

Thoughts

Lara Williams, Bloomberg
20 January, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:32 am

Related News

What the Kardashians can teach climate activists

Scary headlines and numbers aren’t as influential as human stories

Lara Williams, Bloomberg
20 January, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2023, 10:32 am
There’s a reason Greta Thunberg (who was detained by police at a protest in Germany recently) kickstarted the climate protest movement: She’s a person, not a statistic. Photo: Bloomberg
There’s a reason Greta Thunberg (who was detained by police at a protest in Germany recently) kickstarted the climate protest movement: She’s a person, not a statistic. Photo: Bloomberg

Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time, a crisis that will affect every industry, every nation, every human life. Yet people seem more curious about the Kardashians. That's not a criticism or a lament, but a sign that climate communicators might have some things to learn from one of the world's most famous families.

As communication consultant and author Solitaire Townsend pointed out in a viral tweet, searches for "kardashian" have outranked searches for climate change since January 2007 (when Kim Kardashian first rose to fame.) Climate change has only beaten the Kardashians once, on 22 April 2022, otherwise known as Earth Day. Google's "doodle" to celebrate the event highlighted climate change with gifs of satellite images showing melting glaciers, snow-cover loss, deforestation and coral bleaching. Clicking on the doodle took you to a search-results page for "climate change," driving a spike in traffic.

This is just one metric of climate engagement, and it's not the most scientific. But it gibes with public opinion polls. A 2021 study by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found that while a majority of Americans say they worry about global warming, only 35% discuss the topic "at least occasionally." 

Given that the crisis is seen as the biggest threat on average by citizens in advanced economies and the high prevalence of climate anxiety in the world's children, you'd think it would crop up in conversation more often.

So why doesn't it? It's a matter of human psychology. A lot of climate communication, from news headlines to sloganeering, is laden with doom:

"IPCC issues 'bleakest warning yet' on impacts of climate breakdown" 

"Another Step Toward Climate Apocalypse"

"It's Now or Never for Action on Climate Change" 

It also tends to speak in fairly scientific or abstract terms: carbon budgets, mean global temperatures, the 1.5C target. We're learning fear isn't always motivating, and statistics aren't always persuasive.

Per Espen Stoknes, psychologist and former Norwegian politician, summarises the psychological defences humans mount against scary climate news:

We distance ourselves geographically and temporally (melting glaciers in the Arctic and the year 2100 are both far away).

The perpetual sense of doom leads us to habitual avoidance of the issue.

Cognitive dissonance between what we do and what we know tempts us to justify our own polluting behaviour.

We live in a state of denial so we can carry on with life as normal.

In other words, fear is paralysing us. The more we hear about the climate apocalypse, the more we become numbed to its meaning.

Here's where the Kardashians come in. Townsend explains: "We need to remember human beings are apes, not angels." Our brains are wired for stories. Gossip is literally good for us. It's why we've always been obsessed with celebrity culture; Thomas Busby was highlighting the hollowness of it all in 1786, calling celebs of the era just "pretty women with beautiful dresses." The Kardashians are nothing new, but what they do so smartly is capitalise on our innate desire to hear about other people.

If climate coverage focused less on melting glaciers and wildfires and more on human beings, it might be more engaging. There's a reason Greta Thunberg kickstarted the climate protest movement: She's a person, not a statistic.

Even better is to showcase people who are altering their behaviours to be more climate-friendly. Scientific studies have shown that seeing action convinces others to take action. Green energy, for instance, is contagious: The biggest predictor of whether or not you have solar panels is whether your neighbour has them. The same ripple effects have been seen with electric vehicles and the rise of plant-based alternatives. 

Of course, there is a place for scary headlines and numbers, too. There's no use downplaying the size of the crisis and the speed at which we must address it. But it would also be great if we could get to the business of influencing, rather than just shocking.

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Lara Williams is a social media editor for Bloomberg Opinion. She covers climate issues. @lararhiannonw

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement.

Climate activist

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

58m | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why not Ridmik?

3h | Panorama
UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

16h | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

17h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

3h | TBS Health
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

20h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects
Economy

WB considering aid to Dhaka-Ctg high-speed train, 4 more projects