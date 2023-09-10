Of our future generation and mental healthcare

Mental well-being is crucial at every stage of life. It plays a fundamental role in living a fulfilling and rewarding life setting the foundation for personal growth and healthy relationships.

To that end, ensuring sound mental health in children is of utmost importance because it allows them to reach developmental milestones on time and acquire the necessary coping skills for a healthy social life.

Similarly, adolescents with positive mental health can navigate life challenges more effectively. They can socialise with diverse individuals and function well in various settings, including at home, in school and within the broader community. Adolescence is a period marked by significant physical and emotional changes that demand constant adaptation.

However, many young individuals often struggle to reach out or communicate with supportive figures in society, exacerbating their challenges.

In Bangladesh, there exists a notable lack of understanding, awareness and acceptance of mental health issues, coupled with a dire shortage of mental health practitioners. Addressing these issues is of paramount importance. To do so, it's crucial to cultivate skilled and ethical professionals who can provide the necessary services and support to those in need of counselling.

Depression is a prevailing mental health concern among adolescents. Research indicates that 3.2% of individuals between the ages of 3 and 17 have experienced it. The symptoms of depression range from an unwillingness to eat and sleep to self-harm and suicidal thoughts – these can stem from various factors, including family conflict, alcohol misuse, childhood abuse, stress, self-doubt, academic pressure, financial instability and depression.

It is noteworthy that girls are more likely to experience thoughts of suicide and engage in self-harming behaviours. The statistics from 2022 underscore the urgency of addressing this issue, with 446 school- and college-level students in Bangladesh taking their own lives, highlighting a gender disparity with 285 female and 161 male students affected.

Adolescents who cannot confide in their trusted circles or families often spiral further into isolation and mental health disorders, sometimes leading to tragic events such as suicide.

Research consistently reveals that underlying mental illnesses, including depression, personality disorders, schizophrenia, mood disorders and substance abuse, often play a role in suicides.

According to the World Health Organisation, a staggering 8 million people commit suicide annually, equating to 2,191 suicides per day and 16 per 100,000 people. In both developing countries and globally, suicide rates have increased by 60% over the last half-century, with an average of 30 suicides occurring daily in Bangladesh. These numbers continue to rise annually, painting a bleak picture.

What are the ways forward?

Bangladesh has taken steps in the right direction regarding mental health. The government has endorsed both the Mental Health Policy and the National Mental Health Strategy. Conversations around mental health have begun to gain momentum but there is still work to be done to encourage individuals to willingly seek professional help when needed.

A crucial disparity exists between accessing care for physical health issues and mental health issues. Physical health problems often have straightforward treatment pathways, and the effects of treatment are readily understood. Conversely, mental health issues are less easily defined, and solutions don't always involve medication but may require time, therapy and a holistic approach.

Additionally, the level of service required varies depending on the extent of the mental health issue. Compounding these challenges are the social stigma and taboos surrounding mental health, which create formidable barriers to seeking care and support.

To overcome these barriers and raise awareness about the importance of accessing mental health care, it's imperative to make psychosocial support providers available in communities, academic institutions and professional settings.

As the stigma surrounding mental health dissipates and access to psychosocial support and counselling services expands, referrals will become more streamlined, and public awareness of depression, self-harm, and suicide will increase.

In Bangladesh, there is a pressing need to foster an understanding and practice of self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, social relationships and responsible decision-making, particularly among adolescents and young adults. Puberty and adulthood often come with challenges in identifying and controlling emotions, and the ability to develop self-awareness and emotional control is closely linked to personal growth.

In daily life, adolescents experience a range of emotions such as anger and stress, and parents may also grapple with strain, distress and feelings of being overwhelmed. These stressors can have detrimental effects on health and relationships, hindering overall functionality.

Recognising where these problems originate, seeking professional assistance, and implementing necessary changes can effectively address everyday mental stressors. Understanding the unique challenges faced by adolescents and young adults is crucial for providing adequate mental health care.

Simultaneously, social awareness is essential to discourage judgmental attitudes towards actions resulting from mental health disorders. Early recognition of emotional stressors, offering support, and validating emotional turmoil can help prevent or mitigate suicidal ideation and severe depression.

In the pursuit of a better future for the next generation, it is imperative to identify, implement and scale effective mental health practices within our communities. Ensuring the availability of mental health services is critical to bringing about positive change in society and promoting the well-being of adolescents and young adults. By addressing these issues comprehensively, we can work towards a brighter, more mentally healthy future for all.

Tabassum Amina, PhD is an Assistant Professor at BRAC University and the Team Lead, of the Mental Health and Psychosocial Team, at the BRAC Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED)

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.