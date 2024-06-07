The not so subtle art of giving a sh*t

According to UNHCR, over 114 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide due to persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations. Photo: Reuters

Let's get real—self-obsession is at an all-time high.

While we're busy curating our feeds and perfecting our selfie game, it's easy to forget there's a whole world out there falling apart from a serious empathy shortage.

Newsflash: you can't just scroll past global crises.

Conflicts and wars are tearing countries apart, displacing millions. Famine and poverty are running rampant, leaving countless people in dire straits. Genocide and ethnic cleansing are not just horrors of history—they're brutal realities for many today.

Don't get me wrong, self-love is crucial.

However, in the era of books that teach you to "Love Yourself Like Your Life Depends on It", "How to Love Yourself (and Sometimes Other People): Spiritual Advice for Modern Relationships", "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k", it is also important to remember true humanity thrives in a compassionate community.

The world is on fire

Earlier this year, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the world has entered an "age of chaos" that is causing a multitude of suffering and thwarting progress – and must be reversed.

"There is so much anger and hate and noise in our world today," the secretary-general told member states as he laid out his priorities for 2024. "Every day and at every turn, it seems – it's war."

He pointed to conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, but also protracted situations in Myanmar, Yemen, Haiti and across Africa's Sahel.

According to UNHCR, over 114 million people have been forcibly displaced worldwide due to persecution, conflict, violence, or human rights violations, marking the highest levels of displacement on record. Research done by the University of South Hamptons revealed that an estimated 14% of the world population is exposed to conflict.

And while millions fight physical and economic wars they didn't start, each year, thousands—over 700,000 to be exact—lose their lives to the war within themselves. That's one person every 40 seconds.

"Peace can achieve wonders that wars never will," Guterres said. "Wars destroy. Peace builds."

Sure, you could argue that ignorance is bliss, but what if it costs you your humanity?

On the Flip Side: People who are actually getting sh*t done

On one hand, we have Greta Thunberg, one of the world's most renowned climate change campaigners. She has significantly raised public awareness, particularly among young people. In 2019, she became the youngest-ever Time Person of the Year.

On the other hand, UN Women's Goodwill Ambassador Emma Watson has been a prominent advocate for equality. Named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2015, Watson has also shown support for the Palestinian cause. In January 2022, she posted an image on Instagram of a pro-Palestinian protest with a "Solidarity is a verb" banner.

Speaking of Palestine, the ongoing student protests worldwide exemplify a profound commitment to justice. Over the past several weeks, students have bravely challenged their governments' positions on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, demonstrating the power of standing up for justice even against the most influential figures in the world.

A step-by-step guide on how to give a sh*t

Get educated, stay informed: Get your facts straight about what's happening around the world. Ditch the clickbait and find reliable sources that tell it like it is.

Raise your voice: Use your platform—big or small—to advocate for change. Support organisations that are fighting the good fight. Push for policies that promote human rights and sustainable development.

Put your money where your mouth is: Donate to charities that make a real impact. Even a small contribution can change lives.

Spread the empathy: Empathy is a must-have. Talk about global issues with your friends and family. Help people to love themselves, but also remind them to show the same love and respect for others.

Live responsibly: Your lifestyle choices matter. Adopt sustainable practices because environmental issues often worsen human suffering. Be mindful of your impact.

The world is in desperate need of compassion and action. I personally believe it's morally bankrupt to ignore the suffering of others. But ultimately, the choice is yours. In a world that dances to the mantra "you do you," will you choose humanity?

