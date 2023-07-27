5 strategies for maintaining healthy feet as you age

Many people often neglect the health and fitness of their feet, but as discomfort arises, they are quickly reminded of the importance of foot care.

Foot fitness plays a significant role in avoiding disability and maintaining overall well-being.

Here are five strategies suggested by Harvard Medical School to ensure your feet feel as young as you do:

1. Regular Stretching and Proper Footwear: Incorporate regular foot and ankle stretching into your routine to reduce the risk of injuries as you age. Choose comfortable shoes that provide adequate support without being too restrictive.

2. Consider Shoe Inserts: If you plan to increase your activity level, consider using over-the-counter cushioning shoe inserts. Additionally, try to diversify your exercise activities to include low-impact options like swimming or bicycling to reduce pressure on the foot joints.

3. Prioritise Toenail and Foot Skin Health: As you age, the skin on your feet may become thinner and drier, and toenails may thicken or become more brittle. Massage your feet regularly to improve circulation and pay attention to nutrition to support overall foot health.

4. Moisturise Regularly: To prevent painful cracks in the skin (fissures) and potential infections, moisturise your feet regularly, focusing on the heels which tend to dry out. Avoid applying lotion or cream between your toes, as moisture in this area can encourage fungal or bacterial growth.

5. Mindful Use of Nail Polish: Frequent use of nail polish may lead to yellowing of toenails due to chemicals and dyes in the polish. To reduce this effect, remove the nail polish once a week and allow your nails to breathe for a day or two before reapplying.