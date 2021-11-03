Building a system of care

The world has changed at a rapid pace over the last decade. 2020 has shown us the glaring disparities that exist between lower-middle-income countries and high-income countries in terms of maintaining racial and ethnic cohesion, gender parity as well as basic human rights.

The Covid-19 global health pandemic has further highlighted the physical and mental health vulnerabilities in individuals regardless of geographic location, culture, ethnicity, class, gender, and age.

The pandemic has had a profound impact on mental health thanks to the experiences of significant and cumulative bereavement, the loss of (often multiple) family members and friends, physical isolation from loved ones, increased exposure to social networks, and the growing reality that millions of people have lost or are at risk of losing their income and livelihoods.

With access to mental health services being limited, the many faces of the pandemic continue to affect people, in many ways, including those already living with existing mental health conditions.

As we all continue our efforts to highlight the need for access to mental health services to be equal for all, constraints in financial and infrastructural resources, trained mental health service providers, and societal stigma remain ongoing challenges that require an urgent, yet lasting solution.

A system of care, for all

Everyone needs someone to turn to. When families, communities and mental health service providers come together as leaning pillars on each other, we can build a lasting solution to wellbeing and care.

A system of care is a comprehensive pathway based on the needs of the child and family that promotes partnerships between families, communities, front-liners and mental health professionals, providing culturally responsive support and services, while including a system of regular evaluation and accountability.

Early years matters

In the life span development of a person, a healthy and emotionally secure start in early years sets the foundations for productive and emotionally rewarding adult life, and healthy and active old age.

A psychologically healthy and emotionally secure start enables the effective development of cognitive and socio-emotional skills for a person's self-regulation and competence in life skills.

While there are challenges, young children enter a world with increased attention to the importance of equitable access to quality education, healthcare, and nurturing and safe home.

Now more than ever, this time calls for an urgent response so every child learns and thrives. The power of investing in early childhood development is clear and is backed by evidence in fields ranging from neuroscience to economics through rigorous studies of health, nutrition, parenting, play and early learning programmes.

Approach to wellbeing

While wellbeing is a common term, it does not have a simple definition. It encompasses contentment, common good, quality of life, purpose, belonging, care and love, supportive relationships, enjoyment, and the effective management of the inevitable suffering in life. To nurture the practice of wellbeing in our communities, compassion and connectedness are key.

Research shows that children's wellbeing is connected to their learning, and their ability to nurture meaningful relationships in their early years. The power of collective also enables children, caregivers and families to derive strength and comfort from their own identities and unique abilities.

In Bangladesh, BRAC has pioneered the para-counsellor-based model of mental healthcare and the play-based learning model. These models integrate continuous capacity building of the frontliners, para-counsellors, play leaders and supervision from experts, which have provided its work with a strong, inward-looking foundation.

This model thrives by building expertise and competence while providing support and nurturing safe spaces for all those involved. This opens opportunities for both the frontliners and the communities to embrace an empowering, compassionate, and empathetic journey together.

For a hopeful tomorrow

Mental health policies and strategies must adequately recognise the need for adopting respectful and compassionate approaches to practice wellbeing and hence, a system of prevention and care.

The goal is to create healthy and safe communities for everyone. The vision might seem ambitious from afar; but for those of us who are working on the ground every day, we are hopeful.

We witness the bravery and resilience of individuals and communities in the face of adversity and distress, enabling us to learn, adapt and create solutions that are timely and contextual.

It is imperative to remember that if we invest early we can avoid warranting sudden radical changes. Healthy and happy children ensure a future built with empathetic and compassionate adults. The time to act is now.

Dr Erum Mariam, is the Executive Director of BRAC Institute of Educational Development, at BRAC University, and Sarah Tabassum is a Strategic Communications Specialist, at BRAC Institute of Educational Development, BRAC University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.