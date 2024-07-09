Integrate environmental assessments in building plan approvals

Bangladesh is rapidly becoming more urbanised; megacities like Khulna, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Dhaka, and Chattagram are growing at a rate never seen before. The necessity for sustainable development in the building sector is growing more and more important as these cities expand. In order to ensure sustainability, it is imperative to incorporate building environmental assessments into the plan approval procedure in both rural and urban areas. This action has a major potential to affect the nation's energy use, overall climate resilience, and environmental health.

Bangladesh's energy sector has had notable advancements in the last few years. The nation's capacity to generate energy has grown significantly, with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) estimating that it will surpass 25,000 MW by 2023. The need for energy still exceeds supply despite these advancements, especially in urban areas. Buildings use a large amount of energy; of the power produced, buildings classified as residential or commercial use about 40% of the total. The significance of energy-efficient building techniques is highlighted by this high demand, and these practices can be advanced by conducting thorough building environmental assessments. Building environmental assessments examine many facets of a building's planning and execution, such as indoor climate, waste management, water use, energy efficiency, and overall environmental impact. Authorities may guarantee that new buildings follow sustainable practices from the beginning by incorporating these assessments into the plan approval procedure i.e., RAJUK, CDA, RDA, KDA.

A good illustration of the urgent need for building environmental evaluations is the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka. Dhaka is one of the world's most densely inhabited cities, home to more than 20 million people. Building construction has increased dramatically because of the quick expansion, with new structures. Nevertheless, there hasn't always been sufficient planning or concern for the effects on the environment along with this increase. Dhaka consequently needs to deal with several environmental issues, including extreme air and water pollution, poor waste management, and more. Air pollution is one of the most serious problems Bangladesh's megacities are now confronting. Particularly, Dhaka consistently appears on lists of the most polluted cities in the world. According to a Department of Environment (DoE) assessment from 2022, there are significant health concerns for inhabitants because of the city's air quality index (AQI) frequently exceeding permissible standards. Due to the release of dust and other particulates into the air, construction activities are a major source of this pollution. By implementing stronger standards on construction techniques and ensuring that projects integrate dust control measures and ecologically friendly materials, building environmental evaluations can assist address this problem.

Another crucial area where building environmental assessments can have a big influence is water management. Inadequate drainage infrastructure and unplanned urbanisation contribute to the severe waterlogging that large cities like Dhaka, Chattagram, and others frequently face during the monsoon season. Authorities can prevent further escalation of these problems by assessing a building's water management strategies at the planning stage. This entails evaluating the use of appropriate drainage systems, effective plumbing fittings, and rainwater collection systems. Building environmental assessments can also help with another challenge: waste management. The generation of solid trash has increased as a result of Bangladesh's megacities' rapid growth, frequently surpassing the capacity of the country's waste management infrastructure. Dhaka produces over 6,000 tonnes of solid trash a day, most of which is not properly disposed of, according to a World Bank assessment from 2021. Encouraging the use of materials that produce less waste and integrating recycling facilities are two ways that building environmental assessments can support sustainable waste management practices.

It is impossible to overestimate the influence that environmental assessments have on climate change predictions. Bangladesh is among the nation's most susceptible to the consequences of climate change, such as increasing sea levels, more frequent and severe weather events, and variations in temperature. Environmental evaluations can contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, preservation of natural resources, and improvement of urban areas' overall resistance to climate change by guaranteeing that new buildings are planned with sustainability in mind.

To sum up, building environmental evaluations are essential to Bangladesh's megacities' sustainable growth. Authorities can mitigate the environmental issues associated with growing urbanisation by ensuring that new structures adhere to sustainable standards by integrating these studies into the plan approval process. By taking preventative measures, cities may become more resilient to climate change, manage waste better, consume less energy, and have cleaner air and water. Furthermore, sustainable building practices can result in significant cost savings. For instance, energy-efficient buildings use less electricity, which lowers inhabitants' utility expenses. A combined effort by government authorities, developers, architects, and communities is necessary for the successful implementation of building environmental assessments.

Sketch: TBS

Dr Sajal Chowdhury is an architect, educator at the Department of Architecture, CUET and researcher focusing on Environmental Experience Design, Architectural Science and Well-being.