Concern mounts as Chandpur lacks proper fire equipment amid violation of building code

Lack of fire safety equipment has become a matter of concern for Chandpur residents. Photo: UNB

Lack of fire safety equipment has become a matter of concern for Chandpur residents, especially those living in the district headquarters.

For example, there is no ladder to extinguish flames if fire breaks out in buildings above the fifth floor.

The authorities, however, said there is no approval of constructing a structure above the seventh floor in Chandpur municipality but several high-rises up to 13th floor were built flouting the rules and even risking lives.

Though there are 10 Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) stations in the district consisting of eight upazilas, a total of 140 firefighters, with no female worker, are attached at the stations in the coastal district located on the banks of River Meghna.

The residents stressed the need for immediate measures to arrange modern and technology-based equipment to douse fire to save lives and properties.

According to Chandpur's FSCD, the district has witnessed 321 small and big fire incidents till 15 October this year, with a monthly average of 24-45 incidents.

Though there have been no fatalities, numerous individuals have sustained injuries. Those fires caused extensive damages financially.

During the same period, 84 other incidents, including road accidents and electrical fires, have claimed 39 lives and injured hundreds.

Officials involved with the FSCD and others predict that the number of fire accidents may increase in the winter.

According to reports, the first fire station was established in Puran Bazar (old market) area during the British regime, followed by the establishment of a second fire station in the 1980s in Natun Bazar (new market) area.

Over the past two decades, multiple FSCD units have been set up across eight upazilas to protect lives and properties.

Moreover, a dedicated river fire station has also been established to prevent incidents on water routes.

Morshad Hossain, assistant director of the FSCD in Chandpur, told UNB that despite having logistical support, the lack of tall ladders exposes a severe threat to tame fire.

Firefighters are often unable to access upper floors during emergencies, complicating rescue operations, he said.

Recently, firefighters faced severe huddles while trying to douse a fire that broke out in a high-rise building in Hajianganj upazila.

In the past 25 years, the construction of numerous high-rise buildings has increased remarkably, including structures with 8 to 13 floors.

Expressing grave concern over the safety, locals Rashiduzzaman and Jashim Uddin said exit points could become inaccessible due to smoke and locked roofs.

Echoing them, many others voiced their worries about evacuation during emergencies, urging the authorities concerned to take measures to address the life-saving issue.

Chandpur Municipal Corporation's Chief Engineer M. Shamsuddoha said that the municipality has not authorized the construction of buildings above seven stories, yet many are being built in violation of these regulations.

He affirmed that that action will be taken against the owners who built high-rises violating the rules.