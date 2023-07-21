Flawed male protagonists of Bangla literature

Illustration: TBS

Bangla literature has been known for its realistic portrayal of society and the portrayal of male protagonists reflecting the complexities and intricacies of Bangali society. Some of these characters are deeply flawed, and their vices and shortcomings often lead to their downfall.

This article will analyse four significant flawed male characters in Bangla literature and explore how their flaws shape their personalities, relationships and overall character arcs.

The male protagonists in the novels are often depicted as having flaws such as arrogance, self-righteousness and chauvinism.

Devdas, a character from the novel of the same name, is a complex and tragic character. He appears passive and indecisive, allowing circumstances and his emotions to control his actions.

He fails to take charge of his life and make proactive choices, resulting in a sense of helplessness throughout the story. His excessive drinking exacerbates his emotional turmoil and further deteriorates his physical and mental well-being.

He struggles to express his feelings and concerns to the people around him, particularly the women he loves, Paro and Chandramukhi. His lack of effective communication results in misunderstandings and misinterpretations, unfolding tragic events.

Devdas embodies certain aspects of toxic masculinity, such as his inability to handle rejection and his possessiveness towards Paro. He views Paro as his possession and cannot tolerate her being with anyone else. His actions and behaviour towards Paro can be seen as controlling and manipulative, highlighting his flawed understanding of love and relationships.

Nikhilesh, one of the male protagonists in the novel "Ghare-Baire" by Rabindranath Tagore, is a complex character with flaws.

Nikhilesh is portrayed as a romantic character who firmly believes in love, equality and freedom. While these ideals are admirable, his naivety and idealism prevent him from fully understanding the world's complexities and human nature.

He hesitates to take a firm stand or make difficult choices, which leaves him susceptible to the influence and manipulation of others. His lack of willingness to confront challenging situations hinders his ability to take control of his own life and the events unfolding around him.

Nikhilesh comes from a privileged background and holds a position of power and influence. However, he often fails to recognise and acknowledge the inherent privileges that come with his status.

He struggles with effective communication, particularly when expressing his thoughts and emotions to Bimala. He fails to clearly articulate his desires, concerns and expectations, which contributes to misunderstandings and miscommunication.

He exhibits emotional detachment, particularly regarding his relationship with his wife, Bimala. He fails to fully understand and empathise with her changing emotions and desires, which creates a growing emotional distance between them. His inability to connect emotionally with Bimala contributes to the conflicts and tensions in their marriage.

"Shrikanta" is a four-part novel written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, depicting the journey of the protagonist, Shrikanta. He is portrayed as a complex and multifaceted character.

He displays a certain moral ambiguity, particularly regarding his relationships with women. He engages in romantic relationships without fully committing or taking responsibility for the consequences.

This behaviour demonstrates a lack of ethical clarity and raises questions about his integrity and commitment to his values. He tends to escape from his problems and responsibilities by frequently embarking on long physical and mental journeys.

This character is portrayed as naive, easily influenced by others and susceptible to manipulation. He falls prey to the schemes and deceptions of individuals who exploit his innocence.

Throughout the novel, Shrikanta exhibits a lack of self-awareness and introspection. He fails to critically examine his own actions, motivations and consequences.

Amit Roy, from Rabindranath Tagore's "Shesher Kobita", is another flawed male character who struggles with his morality. Amit Roy is portrayed as a character who lacks a clear sense of ambition and direction in life.

He frequently resorts to escapism to evade the challenges and responsibilities of life. He immerses himself in books, films and fantasy worlds, using them as a distraction from the realities of his existence.

This escapism hinders his development and hampers his ability to engage with the real world and its demands. He demonstrates a certain emotional fragility and an inability to cope with difficult emotions and experiences.

He often keeps people at a distance and fails to fully connect and engage with them emotionally. His difficulty in forming genuine connections deprives him of valuable support systems and enriching experiences.

