Uday Hakim gets Songsoptok Sahitya Award 2021

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 11:19 am

Bangla Academy’s Director General Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda hands over the &quot;Songsoptok Award 2021&quot; to Uday Hakim. Photo: Courtesy
Bangla Academy’s Director General Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda hands over the "Songsoptok Award 2021" to Uday Hakim. Photo: Courtesy

Uday Hakim, Bangladesh's renowned writer, journalist, recitation artist, corporate personality and advisory editor to Risingbd news portal, has been honoured with Songoptok Sahitya Award 2021 for his outstanding performance in the field of travel literature. 

He received the award from Bangla Academy's Director General Poet Nurul Huda at a programme held at the National Music and Dance auditorium of Shilpakala Academy in the capital on 26 December, according to a press release.
  
The programme was arranged on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the victory and the 31st founding anniversary of Songsoptok.

Bangla Academy's DG Poet Mohammad Nurul Huda attended the function as the chief guest while Songsoptok's Proprietor Shahidul Islam chaired the event.

Among others, Songsoptok's Founding President Mushtak Ahmed Liton, incumbent President Moslem Uddin Howlader and General Secretary Sujoy Mondol were also present.

Uday Hakim is considered to be one of the strongest writers in the field of modern Bengali literature. As of now, he has written ten books, including three travelogues. 

He pioneered the modern trend in the travel literature of Bangladesh, which has attracted readers and gained popularity for Hakim.

His notable books include "Darjeeling e bristi, Kalimpong e Roud (Rain in Darjeeling, Sun in Kalimpong)", "Rohossomoy Adam Pahar (Mysterious Adam's Peak)", "Sundori Jelekonna and Rohossomoy Guha", "Helichair", "Mass of Ghosts", etc.

Mr Hakim joined Walton Group in 2010 and is now working as the Executive Director of Walton. He is also the advisory editor for risingbd.com.

Uday Hakim was born on 25 March 1975 at Bordhonpara village under Mirzapur Upazila of Tangail District. He obtained his graduation and post-graduation degrees in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Dhaka.

He has a 12-year of work experience in national Bangla dailies including Prothom Alo, Amar Desh, Kaler Kantha and TV channels including Channel I and CSB Television.

