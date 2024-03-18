Exploring all options to rescue our sailors

On Tuesday, March 13, pirates off the coast of Somalia hijacked the Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier MV Abdullah, holding its 23 crew members hostage, as reported by the ship's owners, Kabir Steel Re-Rolling Mills (KSRM). The ship was en route from Maputo, Mozambique, to the United Arab Emirates with a cargo of 55,000 metric tons of coal. The hijackers are threatening to kill the sailors unless a ransom is paid.

The incident involving MV Abdullah falls squarely within the definition of piracy as outlined in Article 101 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which defines it as an act of robbery, or other act of violence or depredation, committed at sea, otherwise than in war, launched from one vessel to another, and committed for the purpose of private gain. It is the first and oldest crime to have been recognised as a crime against humanity and subject to universal jurisdiction.

Piracy is often seen as a single label that has been placed on an entire criminal phenomenon. It encompasses diverse criminal activities, including hijacking ships for ransom negotiation or resale, and committing property offences such as robbing crews or stealing cargo, with different manifestations in various maritime regions like Somalia, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea.

The Chief Officer of the Ship, Captain Atiq Ullah Khan, sent an audio text to his wife where he said, "(The pirates are) taking mobile phones from us. The final thing is, if they are not paid, they are ordered to kill us one by one. They said that the sooner they get payment, the sooner they will release us."

The perilous situation of the sailors reiterates the urgent need for swift and strategic action to rescue the sailors and reclaim the hijacked vessel. The Government of Bangladesh is actively pursuing measures to safely rescue the 23 sailors taken hostage by pirates aboard the hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah, despite challenges in establishing direct contact with the perpetrators.

In light of the hijacking of the MV Abdullah by Somali pirates, the UN Security Council's resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter may provide a legal framework for international action to rescue the ship and its crew.

Resolution 1816 permits states to enter Somali territorial waters to repress piracy and armed robbery at sea using the necessary means. This authorisation extends to actions on Somali land, recognising the need to pursue pirates into their operational areas.

The Security Council's subsequent resolutions, such as 2246, 2316, and 2383, emphasise the importance of comprehensive operations both at sea and on land to address piracy effectively by focusing on strengthening the Somali government and security forces.

Given the transnational nature of maritime piracy, international cooperation is crucial in addressing piracy incidents effectively. Bangladesh should work together through regional organisations, such as the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia (CGPSC), and international bodies, such as INTERPOL, to share information, coordinate patrols, and deploy naval assets to deter and respond to piracy incidents.

Only through unified action and collaboration can the international community effectively combat piracy and safeguard maritime security in the Indian Ocean region. This incident underscores the importance of collaboration among nations to avoid future maritime piracy.

Regional naval forces, including those from Bangladesh, neighbouring countries, and international partners, must pool their resources and expertise. Joint operations can enhance surveillance, intelligence sharing, and response capabilities.

Moreover, satellite surveillance provides invaluable assistance in detecting the location of hijacked ships like the MV Abdullah. By utilising satellite imagery and real-time tracking technology, maritime authorities can precisely pinpoint the vessel's whereabouts. Organisations such as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) play a vital role in monitoring such incidents and promptly alerting nearby vessels to the situation.

This accurate information may empower maritime forces to intervene swiftly and effectively, increasing the likelihood of a successful rescue operation and the safe return of the ship and its crew.

In addition to these measures, it is important to maintain communication and negotiation channels with the pirates involved in the hijacking of the MV Abdullah. Establishing these channels discreetly is crucial to facilitating dialogue with the hijackers.

Experienced negotiators skilled in crisis communication should engage with the pirates to gather intelligence, understand their motives and demands, and assess the well-being of the hostages.

While the option of paying ransoms remains controversial, it cannot be disregarded entirely. Governments and shipowners must carefully weigh the risks and benefits involved in such negotiations.

In some cases, swift action to save lives may necessitate considering negotiations and potential financial concessions as a viable option to secure the safe release of the hostages and the hijacked vessel.

The hijacking of the MV Abdullah by Somali pirates demands immediate and decisive action to rescue the sailors and secure the vessel. With the lives of 23 individuals at stake, there is no time to spare. Rapid response and coordinated efforts are paramount to ensuring the safe return of the crew and the restoration of maritime security.

Every passing moment increases the risk for the sailors and exacerbates the gravity of the situation. Therefore, urgent and concerted action is imperative to address this crisis and bring about a swift resolution.

The government of Bangladesh and the international community must act with speed and determination to rescue the sailors from their perilous predicament. In response to the MV Abdullah incident, Bangladesh is making concerted efforts to rescue the crew, including communication with the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

We remain optimistic and hopeful that the sailors will be safely rescued without encountering any further challenges.

Md. Jahid-Al-Mamun is a lecturer at the Department of Law at the University of Dhaka.

