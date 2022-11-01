Dengue outbreaks: Why put all the blame on the government?

Total 5,500 people were infected when dengue was first detected in Bangladesh in 2000. Dengue outbreaks have been observed every year in Bangladesh since, but it was the most widespread in 2019 when 1,01,354 people were infected with dengue and 179 died.

So far this year, the directorate has recorded 36,131 dengue cases and 32,400 recoveries in Bangladesh. And the death toll has exceeded 134.

The death rate from dengue is increasing, which is very alarming.

Dengue is one one of the most contagious of viruses. A person will contract dengue fever within four to six days if they are bitten by a mosquito carrying dengue. If an infected person is bitten by a sterile aedes mosquito, that mosquito also contracts dengue fever, allowing the disease to spread further.

Aedes aegypti prefers to lay eggs in reservoirs, live close to humans, and take blood from the vertebrates - its favourite vertebrate being Homo Sapiens.

Dengue fever usually rises to 40.56 degrees celsius, causing severe pain all over the body. Usually, the fever goes away after four or five days, however, some patients may contract a fever again within two or three days.

There are four types of dengue virus, so dengue fever can be contracted at least four times. Fevers can lead to bleeding in the most severe of cases. Sometimes, the patient will develop jaundice due to liver damage, renal failure due to kidney damage, and even death.

Various government agencies have started various activities to control dengue. These include spraying medicine, cancelling the leave of government office employees and officials, distributing free aerosol, and creating public awareness through cleaning campaigns with celebrities, etc.

But how much can these initiatives play a role in dengue control?

If we look at the steps taken in Kolkata to control dengue and take similar steps, then the horrors of dengue outbreaks could be mitigated. In each of Kolkata's 144 wards, the City Corporation has 20 to 25 employees, some of whom carry out campaign work, while others keep an eye on whether the water is stagnant or not. When dengue is reported somewhere, they arrive there very quickly and work to control Aedes mosquito larvae.

The law has been amended to levy a fine of up to 1 lakh rupees on buildings where stagnant water has been discovered by the Corporation's monitoring staff. This initiative of Kolkata continues to play a very effective role in controlling dengue.

One of the great strengths of Bangladesh is that there is no shortage of people to volunteer in national disasters. We have seen how people spontaneously volunteer during various floods and cyclones. These volunteers can also be used for dengue source eradication. If the government takes initiatives, many students from schools, colleges and universities will participate in this work with great interest.

The government has taken some initiatives to protect people from dengue fever. But citizens' responsibility is the most important factor here. As we know, Aedes mosquito lays eggs in house flower tubs, clean water collected on roofs, buildings under construction, discarded bottles, packets, shells, containers, drums, barrels, abandoned tires, etc.

So, to prevent the spread of dengue, our work must include keeping the bushes, forests and water bodies around the house clean. Care must be taken so that water does not accumulate in used items such as open water tanks, flower tubs, etc. Water cannot be stored in the bathroom for more than five days.

We must be cautious and ensure that water does not accumulate under the aquarium, refrigerator, or air conditioner for a long time. For our own protection, we must use mosquito repellent gel, wear clothes that cover most of the body, and use mosquito nets when we sleep, and coils. Children can be sent to school wearing full pants instead of shorts.

So far, no effective vaccine against the dengue virus has been discovered, so the best way to fight the virus is through prevention. Awareness is the primary tool to prevent dengue.

The combined awareness of the government and the people can keep us safe from this epidemic. To prevent dengue, we must first look at the breeding ground and origin of the Aedes mosquito. The government and the people have to jointly fulfil their responsibilities.

If we are ourselves a little aware, without putting all the responsibility on the government, then we can save ourselves and others from the terrible clutches of dengue.

Mohammad Al-Amin is the vice-president of Cumilla University Research Society (CoURS), and Mojammel Hoque is a student at the Department of Public Administration, Cumilla University

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.