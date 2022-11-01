Govt not doing enough to control Aedes mosquitos: JaPa MP tells parliament

Health

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 01:27 pm

Jatiya Party lawmaker Pir Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Jatiya Party lawmaker Pir Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected

Jatiya Party Member of Parliament Pir Fazlur Rahman alleged on Monday that the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives is not playing an effective role in controlling Aedes mosquitos, the main cause behind the spread of dengue fever in the country.

While speaking on point of order in the parliament session, he said, "The dengue situation in the country is getting worse day by day. As of 29 October, 128 people have died of dengue in the country. During this period, 35,262 people were admitted to the hospital with dengue."

Quoting experts warning about the dengue outbreak, the Member of Parliament, elected from the Sunamganj-4 constituency, said, "The situation can be 10 times worse if not controlled."

"The dengue outbreak was supposed to decrease in October. However, on the contrary, the situation is getting worse," he said.

Highest dengue deaths in October in 22 yrs

The Jatiya Party MP said, "Many are saying that Aedes mosquitoes are coming from abroad by planes. However, it does not matter where it is coming from, the fact is that the people of the country are being affected. The situation is very alarming."

He complained that the mosquito control programme conducted by the ministry is not being effective. "The mosquito repellents that are being used are not strong enough to kill Aedes mosquitos."

"There is no space in the government hospitals for dengue patients. Many people are getting treatment lying on the hospital floors. However, the treatment cost in the private hospitals is very expensive," he said.

