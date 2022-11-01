Highest dengue deaths in October in 22 yrs

Dengue may not seem like a disease which requires as much attention as cancer, but it might become a pandemic, much like Covid-19. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh saw 86 dengue deaths in October this year, which is the highest in the month since record-keeping on the viral infection began in 2000.

The last highest in October was in 2021, when there were 22 deaths.

Even in 2019, when the highest of 1,01,354 dengue cases and 179 deaths were reported, 11 had died in October, with 8,000 cases recorded that month.

Of the total cases, 21,932 were recorded in October this year. So far, 141 people have died of the viral fever in 2022.

The year also marked the second highest number of dengue cases in the country's history - with 38,024 cases registered so far.

Analysing data of 22 years, it was found that the highest dengue outbreak usually took place in August and September, with an exception in 2022.

Experts attributed the lack of Aedes control initiative and the absence of a national vector control cell for the present scenario.

Regarding the possible reasons behind the unusual rise in dengue cases in October, medical entomologist Kabirul Bashar told The Business Standard that they usually prepare a forecasting model by analysing the data of rainfall, humidity, density of Aedes mosquitoes, temperature and number of dengue patients.

Climate change is partially responsible for the October outbreak as there was intermittent rainfall during the month, said Kabirul.

Besides, the authorities concerned could not control the dengue prevalence since May when the number of cases started rising, he added.

He also said the dengue outbreak has spread to 54 districts, but there is no mosquito control programme at the district level and no manpower for the job.

"In future, it would be difficult to control any vector-borne disease like dengue in absence of a national vector control cell which could have conducted research on mosquito, vector-borne diseases, pesticides and acted as a rapid action organisation during any crisis," Kabirul said.

He, however, expressed hope that dengue prevalence will decrease in the first week of November due to the Cyclone Sitrang, provided the water accumulated in various spots is cleared. Otherwise, those may serve as Aedes breeding grounds prompting an increase in the mosquito population, he added.

Kabirul Bashar warned that despite a fall in the number of cases in November, dengue will be there round the year.

The situation will aggravate again during the next dengue season (June-September) if the mosquito control programme does not continue throughout the year.

Five more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Monday morning. During this period, 873 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases continued increasing, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Professor Dr Nazmul Islam, director of the Communicable Disease Control unit of DGHS, told TBS that the dengue prevalence has increased due to climate change and lack of awareness. He also attributed delays in taking the patients to the hospitals and negligence for the rise in casualties.