Viber Lens kicks off in Bangladesh

The logo of call and messaging app provider Viber Media Inc, is seen at their offices in Tel Aviv, Israel August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Messaging application, Viber, has recently launched a fresh feature in Bangladesh called Viber lens. The feature is integrated with Augmented Reality (AR) in the in-app camera.

Viber is partnering with Snap Inc to add the magic of AR into its in-app camera with the first batch of Viber Lens.

Rakuten Viber Chief Growth Officer Anna Znamenskaya said, "The Viber Lens brings imagination to life in exciting ways. We believe this will spur the development of innovative and exciting new additions to our products in the future."

She made the remark while attending the virtual inauguration program on Thursday.

She added, "We are pushing the boundaries of AR with the launch of our all-new Viber Lens. Our users who are separated from family due to the current pandemic are looking at more meaningful ways to keep in touch and share more memorable moments."

The new feature enables the users in Bangladesh to incorporate Viber lenses in their regular conversations to make them more engaging, exciting, and entertaining.

The feature comprises more than 30 striking filters including, animal masks, fantasy effects, and users' favorite Viber characters.

Users can also take snaps using the filter and use the photo in conversations to be more interesting.

David Tse, senior director for Rakuten Viber, said, "We have included the most advanced AR capabilities to Viber Lens while sticking to our commitment of providing high-security standards for messages, videos, and pictures that are exchanged over the application."

"Apart from that, we are also looking forward to launching additional local lenses exclusive to our users in Bangladesh", he added.