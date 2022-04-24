Viber to roll out ‘two-step verification’ worldwide

Corporates

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:05 pm

Related News

Viber to roll out ‘two-step verification’ worldwide

The feature will allow users to authenticate accounts and protect privacy

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 04:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Rakuten Viber has announced the rollout of a new feature, two-step verification, to allow users to authenticate their accounts utilising a pin code and email.

The private messaging and voice-based communication platform is end-to-end encrypted, eliminating third parties from accessing data, and the disappearing message feature allows users to have further control over who sees their messages, said a press release.

"The privacy of Viber users is at the forefront of everything we do. We are committed to providing a secure, end-to-end encrypted messaging app, and this new feature takes it one step further," said Amir Ish-Shalom, chief information officer of Rakuten Viber.

"Two-step verification will alleviate our users' security worries, and reassure not only consumers but also businesses that Viber is providing the latest technology to ensure the platform remains secure."

Users who choose to enable the feature need to create a six-digit PIN number and verify their email address.

To log in to Viber on a mobile device or desktop, the user will have to verify the account by providing their individual PIN code.

In the event that the code is forgotten, the verified email address will be used to help the user restore access to their account.

Two-step verification protects against hackers hijacking users' accounts to send spam or access private information. Viber is currently working on adding biometric authentication in the future.

Viber's two-step verification feature will be rolled out globally very soon, reads the media release.

viber / privacy / new feature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

19m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine