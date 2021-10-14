Rakuten Viber rolls out AR infused Viber Lens in Bangladesh

Viber instant messaging app has recently launched the Viber lens in Bangladesh.

The feature is integrated with Augmented Reality (AR) in the in-app camera, said a press release.

Viber is partnering with Snap Inc to roll out the first batch of Viber Lens. The feature comprises more than 30 striking filters including, animal masks, fantasy effects, and users' favorite Viber characters.

The lenses offer customisation by allowing users to change colours or add stickers that appear on the screen.

Furthermore, users can also play around with brand lenses from partners like World Health Organisation, World Wildlife Fund, and FC Barcelona to show support towards important issues, causes, or cheer for their favorite sports team. Viber is planning to add at least twenty additional lenses each month.

"We are pushing the boundaries of AR with the launch of our all-new Viber Lens. Our users who are separated from family due to the current pandemic are looking at more meaningful ways to keep in touch and share more memorable moments," said Rakuten Viber Chief Growth Officer Anna Znamenskaya.

"The Viber Lens brings imagination to life in exciting ways. We believe this will spur the development of innovative and exciting new additions to our products in the future," she added.

David Tse, senior director for Rakuten Viber APAC, said, "We are also looking forward to launching additional local lenses exclusive to our users in Bangladesh. We are pleased to bring these features to our Bangladeshi users and offer them more creative ways to express their thoughts and feelings."