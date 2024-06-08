Ryzen 9000 Series: AMD set to take back the crown

With the new series, AMD aims to solidify its position as a leader in the desktop processor market, offering high performance and extended platform support. Photo: Collected

AMD has unveiled its highly anticipated Ryzen 9000 series of desktop processors at Computex 2024 in Taiwan, highlighting the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X. Dubbed "the world's most powerful desktop consumer processor", the Ryzen 9 9950X leads the new lineup based on the Zen 5 architecture.

This new series also includes the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X and Ryzen 5 9600X.

The Ryzen 9000 series is set to launch in July, but the price is yet to be disclosed. The new processors are designed to cater to gamers and professionals who use demanding creative applications that require powerful CPUs. With the new series, AMD aims to solidify its position as a leader in the desktop processor market, offering high performance and extended platform support.

Key features and specifications

The Ryzen 9 9950X will have 16 cores and 32 threads, with an 80MB L2+L3 cache and a 5.7GHz boost clock. According to Forbes, AMD promises an average of 16% improvement in instructions per cycle (IPC) compared to Ryzen 7000 CPUs to ensure significant performance gains in both productivity and gaming.

The Ryzen 9 9900X will have 12 cores, 24 threads and a 5.6GHz boost, with a 50-watt lower TDP compared to the 7900X.

Ryzen 7 9700X comes with 8 cores, 16 threads and a 5.5GHz boost clock.

Lastly, the Ryzen 5 9600X offers 6 cores, 12 threads and a 5.4GHz maximum boost.

Performance and architecture

The Zen 5 architecture brings major improvements, including enhanced branch prediction, higher accuracy and latency. AMD claims up to twice the instruction and data bandwidth and doubles the AI performance compared to the previous generation.

The new CPUs feature the AM5 socket, supporting PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory. They are also backward compatible with existing AM4 motherboards.

New X870 and X870E motherboards have also been announced, featuring USB 4.0 and expanded PCIe Gen 5 support for graphics and NVMe storage.

Competitive edge

According to The Verge, AMD's benchmarks reveal impressive performance gains and promises that the Ryzen 9 9950X will deliver up to 56% better performance in Blender and 21% in Cinebench 2024 compared to Intel's.

When playing games like Borderlands 3 and Horizon Zero Dawn, the processor shows a significant increase in frame rates compared to Intel's Core i9-14900K which is 4% and 23% respectively.