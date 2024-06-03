AMD unveils next gen Ryzen 9000 series Zen5 and Ryzen 5000XT series desktop processors at Computex 2024

Tech

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

AMD unveils next gen Ryzen 9000 series Zen5 and Ryzen 5000XT series desktop processors at Computex 2024

AMD launches new Ryzen processors at Computex 2024. The Ryzen 9000 Series boasts improved performance with PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 support, alongside the Ryzen 5000XT series for enhanced gaming experiences

Hindustan Times
03 June, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 05:42 pm
AMD unveils new desktop processors with faster speeds and improved performance at Computex 2024. Photo: AMD
AMD unveils new desktop processors with faster speeds and improved performance at Computex 2024. Photo: AMD

AMD unveils the next wave of desktop processors, the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Zen5, and introduces the latest Ryzen 5000XT series AM4 desktop processors. These new chips, revealed at Computex 2024, mark a significant leap in performance, boasting support for PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory on the AM5 platform.

The Ryzen 9000 Series, codenamed Granite Ridge, promises a notable 16% improvement in IPC performance over the previous generation. Topping the lineup is the Ryzen 9 9950X, which AMD claims offers the fastest consumer desktop performance globally.

Here's a snapshot of the Ryzen 9000 Series specifications:

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

  • Ryzen 9 9950X: 16 cores / 32 threads, up to 5.7 GHz boost frequency, 80MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 170W TDP.
  • Ryzen 9 9900X: 12 cores / 24 threads, up to 5.6 GHz boost frequency, 76MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 120W TDP.
  • Ryzen 7 9700X: 8 cores / 16 threads, up to 5.5 GHz boost frequency, 40MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 65W TDP.
  • Ryzen 5 9600X: 6 cores / 12 threads, up to 5.4 GHz boost frequency, 38MB total cache, PCIe Gen 5 support, 65W TDP.
  • AMD showcased the productivity and gaming prowess of the Ryzen 9 9950X, directly comparing it with the Intel Core i9 14900K.

Additionally, AMD introduces the new X870E and X870 chipsets, boasting support for PCIe 5.0, DDR5, USB4, and WiFi 7. These chipsets are designed for longevity, with support extending through 2027 and beyond. The X870 and X870E feature 44 PCIe lanes and offer blazingfast PCIe 5.0 NVMe connectivity.

The Ryzen 5000XT Series sees the addition of the Ryzen 9 5900XT and Ryzen 7 5800XT processors, offering substantial performance upgrades. Here are their key specs:

  • Ryzen 9 5900XT: 16 cores / 32 threads, up to 4.8 GHz boost frequency, 72MB total cache, PCIe Gen 4 support, 105W TDP.
  • Ryzen 7 5800XT: 8 cores / 16 threads, up to 4.8 GHz boost frequency, 36MB total cache, PCIe Gen 4 support, 105W TDP.

AMD compared the Ryzen 9 5900XT with the Intel Core i7 13700L and the Ryzen 7 5800XT with the Intel Core i5 13600KF, showcasing superior gaming performance.

The Ryzen 9000 and Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are set to hit the market in July 2024, targeting DIY enthusiasts and system integrators. Pricing details will be unveiled soon.

desktop processors / Processor / AMD / Ryzen / Ryzen 9000 / Ryzen 5000XT

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

9h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

6h | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the first big match of 2024 T20 World Cup

South Africa and Sri Lanka face off in the first big match of 2024 T20 World Cup

43m | Videos
Maldives bans Israeli citizens

Maldives bans Israeli citizens

2h | Videos
How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

How Narendra Modi is going to touch Nehru

3h | Videos
Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

Huawei Pura 70 series smartphone poses a threat to iPhone sales in China

4h | Videos