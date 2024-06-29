Keychron Q6 Pro: A keyboard for ultimate typing experience

Keychron's Q6 Pro is a full-size mechanical keyboard designed for durability and versatility. Available in Carbon Black, Silver Grey, and Shell White, it can be purchased as a kit for self-assembly or fully assembled.

According to Forbes, this keyboard also stands out for its sturdy build, customisable features, and ergonomic design, making it suitable for diverse computing needs.

It has a full-metal case and includes a 100% layout with a numeric keypad, navigation keys, and multimedia controls. It supports Bluetooth connectivity with three channels and can also connect via USB-C for charging and wired use.

This keyboard is compatible with both macOS and Windows, offers customisable hot-swappable switches (K Pro Red, Brown, Banana) and allows for key remapping using QMK/VIA software. It comes with an ultra-low-power ARM Cortex-M4 32 bit-chip for high performance, with a 1000Hz polling rate over USB-C and 90Hz over Bluetooth.

Users can adjust RGB backlighting across 22 effects and customise the brightness as well. This keyboard's typing experience is elevated by a double gasket design and stabilisers for reduced wobble.

Forbes also reports Q6 Pro is priced at $210 and positioned as a premium option for professionals and enthusiasts seeking a solid, customisable typing solution with handy features like a volume control knob.