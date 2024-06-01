Nuphy's Air V2 Series: Compact keyboards packed with premium features

Nuphy's Air V2 series has created a buzz in the low-profile keyboard market. These keyboards are perfect for people who want a sleek, travel-friendly option without giving up the benefits of a mechanical keyboard.

The Air V2 keyboards come with a metal body and eye-catching RGB lighting. They also feature high-quality PBT keycaps and interior dampening that gives a satisfying "thocky" typing feel.

One standout feature of the Air V2 series is its hot-swappable switches. While there are fewer options with Gateron low-profile switches, Nuphy offers a variety of custom switches to choose from. The colourful keycaps and cases add to the stylish look of these keyboards.

These keyboards also allow users to modify their layout and macros through the browser-based VIA software.

The Air V2 series comes in three sizes: full-sized, 75%, and 60%. The 75% size is highly recommended for its balance between size and practicality, making it a great choice for both home and travel use.

According to PCworld.com, these keyboards are surprisingly affordable, ranging from $100 to $140, depending on the size and switch choices. This price is quite reasonable given the high-quality materials and features included.

Nuphy's Air V2 series offers a perfect blend of portability, customization and premium features. It's a great option for anyone looking for a compact mechanical keyboard that doesn't compromise on quality.