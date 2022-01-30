Freelancers to get cash incentives on earnings from 55 marketplaces

ICT

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Freelancers to get cash incentives on earnings from 55 marketplaces

A senior official of the central bank said there are numerous platforms for earning online – there are some very popular but dark sites too. Initially, the ICT Division has fixed these 55 marketplaces as valid platforms for cash incentive facilities

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 10:07 pm
Freelancers to get cash incentives on earnings from 55 marketplaces

The government has endorsed 55 international online marketplaces for freelancers in the country, making their earnings from these platforms eligible for a 4% cash incentive against exports of software, information technology-enabled services (ITES) and hardware.

A senior official of the central bank said there are numerous platforms for earning online – there are some very popular but dark sites too. Initially, the ICT Division has fixed these 55 marketplaces as valid platforms for cash incentive facilities.

It will help both the bankers and freelancers to make sure the incentives are earned against export earnings, the official said.

According to a Bangladesh Bank circular on Sunday, the marketplaces are Upwork, Fiverr, Freelancer, Guru, People Per Hour, Toptal, FlexJobs, 99designs, SimplyHired, Aquent, PubLoft, Designhill, Bark, Golance, FreeUp, Hubstaff Talent, SolidGigs, We Work Remotely, Gigster, Dribbble, Behance, CloudPeeps, Envato, Hackerone, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, iStock, Depositphotos, 123rf, Pond5, Dreamstime, Creative Market, CanStockPhoto, Alamy, Unity Asset Store, Sketchfab, Freepik, Awin, Shareasale, Flexoffers, MaxBounty, Tradedoubler, CJ Affiliate, Viglink, JVZoo, Rakuten, ClickBank, Amazon Associates, Walmart, Google AdSense, Facebook Monetization, YouTube Monetization, AppStore, and Playstore.

Freelancers, who are working with software and IT-related services on different international marketplaces for global clients, get this cash incentive against their foreign currency earnings up to $5,000.

The government has been providing a 4% cash incentive to the freelancers against their earnings by exporting services since September last year to patronise online workers and lure more youths into the sector.

The central bank recently simplified the procedure of cash incentives for freelancers that the government will provide the incentive just after verifying the freelancers' claimed earnings. Earlier, it required a lot of documents.

The central bank termed the freelancers' exporting products as "software and information technology-enabled services", which includes digital content development and management, animation (both 2D and 3D), geographic information services, IT support and software maintenance services, website services, business process outsourcing, data entry, data processing, call centre, graphics design (digital service), search engine optimization, web listing, e-commerce and online shopping, document conversion, imaging and archiving, software or application customization, website development, website hosting, digital data analytics, software test lab services, overseas medical transcription, robotics process outsourcing, and cyber security services.

The country is now receiving nearly $300 million through banking channels from the ICT service exports.

Top News

freelancing / cash incentive / online marketplace

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

8h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

10h | Interviews
Photo: Fredman Kenneth Chowdhury

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

10h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1h | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

3h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March