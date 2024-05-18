Online marketplace 'weHatbazar' launched for women entrepreneurs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 04:40 pm

Related News

Online marketplace 'weHatbazar' launched for women entrepreneurs

The platform aims to empower women by integrating F-commerce, P-commerce, and homemade products into an e-commerce setting.

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 04:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The first online marketplace for small women entrepreneurs in South Asia, weHatbazar, has launched in Bangladesh with 100 local merchants offering domestic products. 

The platform aims to empower women by integrating F-commerce, P-commerce, and homemade products into an e-commerce setting, reads a press release. 

The inaugural ceremony of this special e-commerce platform was held at a hotel in the capital on Thursday (16 May) under the auspices of Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, Dipu Moni said, "The use of information technology is an example of how a person can change. We are witnessing the externalisation of women's creativity."

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division Md Shamsul Arefin, President of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League Meher Afroz Chumki, and Lead Country Economist of the World Bank Souleymane Coulibaly, among others.

women entrepreneurs / online marketplace

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

1d | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of plastic bottles?

What is the future of plastic bottles?

Now | Videos
Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

Los Angeles Knight Riders sign Shakib Al Hasan for MLC 2024

1h | Videos
Fresh capital should be injected

Fresh capital should be injected

2h | Videos
Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

Russian troops entered at least 10 km inside Kharkiv

3h | Videos