Online marketplace 'weHatbazar' launched for women entrepreneurs

The first online marketplace for small women entrepreneurs in South Asia, weHatbazar, has launched in Bangladesh with 100 local merchants offering domestic products.

The platform aims to empower women by integrating F-commerce, P-commerce, and homemade products into an e-commerce setting, reads a press release.

The inaugural ceremony of this special e-commerce platform was held at a hotel in the capital on Thursday (16 May) under the auspices of Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni.

Speaking on the occasion, Dipu Moni said, "The use of information technology is an example of how a person can change. We are witnessing the externalisation of women's creativity."

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Division Md Shamsul Arefin, President of Bangladesh Mahila Awami League Meher Afroz Chumki, and Lead Country Economist of the World Bank Souleymane Coulibaly, among others.