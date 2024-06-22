Govt aims to foster inclusive society to ensure universal access to digital resources by 2041

Bangladesh

Govt aims to foster inclusive society to ensure universal access to digital resources by 2041

Bangladesh advanced 27 spots in the National Cyber Security Index last year, which was prepared by the Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation

Illustration: UNB
Illustration: UNB

The government has moved towards achieving financial inclusion and fostering an inclusive society to ensure universal access to digital resources by 2041, with the vision of establishing a Smart Bangladesh.

Cent percent financial inclusion of people from all strata of society will be ensured for building a smart society, according to an official document placed in Parliament recently.

The official document envisions the development of climate and disaster-resilient smart villages and smart cities, ensuring equitable access to civic amenities for urban and rural populations alike.

Moreover, the government emphasizes the creation of an inclusive society promoting digital access for individuals of all age groups, religions, physical capabilities, and social classes. It underscores the importance of fostering a digitally tolerant, fair, and inclusive society that embraces individuals of diverse backgrounds.

It aims to bring the position in the Global Cyber Security Index below 20.

Bangladesh advanced 27 spots in the National Cyber Security Index last year, which was prepared by the Estonia-based e-Governance Academy Foundation. 

Bangladesh has climbed to 36th place in the report, which considers the state of cyber security and digital development in 180 nations around the world. Bangladesh was ranked 85th in the December 2020 index.

The National Cyber Security Index (NCSI) was established to evaluate basic cyberattack preparedness, cyber events, criminal activity, and major crisis management efforts.

The recent index on the NCSI website currently positions Greece at the top spot with a score of 97.10. Meanwhile, the United States ranks 18th and the United Kingdom 19th. Among Asian countries, Singapore (16th), Sri Lanka (69th), and Pakistan (70th) stand out in the top 20, while Japan secures the 34th spot and China the 73rd.

According to the document, a culturally rich society will be formed through the active participation of all in economic and government activities.

Besides, the government has taken various initiatives to make the languages of the ethnic groups of Bangladesh and the Bengali language technology-friendly. 

That's why the Bengali language's first spell checker, ' Sathik', has been developed for AI-based misspelling detection and accurate word suggestion.

Bengali sentiment analysis software 'Janamat' has been developed to analyse daily news and public opinion on social media.

A smart universal keyboard for writing all languages, including minority languages, has been developed, while conversion software has been developed to prevent the breaking of Bengali words on different platforms.

On the occasion of International Mother Language Day 2024, in memory of language martyrs, three artificial intelligence Bengali language-based software Bangla Text to Speech 'Uchcharan', Bengali Speech to Text 'Katha' and Bengali OCR 'Barna' along with a new Bengali font 'Purno' have been introduced.

