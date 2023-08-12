Google brings eSignature to make document signing easier

Google Workspace has launched the open beta version of its eSignature feature which allows users to electronically sign a document. Photo: Collected

In a move set to revolutionise document management, Google is introducing the eSignature for Google Docs and Google Drive, making it easier to sign documents electronically. It is a secure, user-friendly system that will save a considerable amount of time.

This breakthrough feature eliminates the hassles of printing, signing, scanning, and emailing documents for signatures. Aimed at solopreneurs and small businesses, the eSignature beta streamlines the process of collecting and tracking digital signatures directly within the document.

Previously available in a limited alpha release, the new capability allows users to effortlessly request and incorporate signatures into official contracts without leaving the Google Docs environment. This marks a significant leap forward in the pursuit of a paperless and efficient workflow.

Unlike its competitors, Google's approach is refreshingly straightforward. The eSignature field can be seamlessly added to documents, ensuring a seamless experience for users.

Looking ahead, Google plans to enhance the feature further by introducing an audit trail report for tracking signatures, facilitating multiple signatories, and enabling document sharing with individuals outside the Google Workspace ecosystem. Moreover, the ability to capture electronic signatures in PDFs will also be added, making the process even more comprehensive.

Alan Pelz-Sharpe, an expert in document management, views Google's move as a strategic alignment with market demands.

The rollout of this game-changing feature will be gradual. Over the next 15 days, individual Workspace users will receive access at no cost. Group users can participate by having their Workspace administrators apply for the beta.