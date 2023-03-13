ChatGPT arrives for smartwatches

Tech

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:19 pm

Related News

ChatGPT arrives for smartwatches

The artificial intelligence chatbot will be listed as ChatGenius in the GTR4's menu, and from there, one can ask it whatever they want

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 12:19 pm
Photo: Amazfit
Photo: Amazfit

ChatGPT is set to arrive for smartwatches as fitness brand Amazfit has revealed it is going to be adding the generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a feature on its GTR4 device.

The AI chatbot will be listed as ChatGenius in the GTR4's menu, and from there, one can ask it whatever they want, reports TechRadar. 

Amazfit posted a video demo recently on Linkedin that shows someone asking how they can improve their running performance. Then in just a few seconds, ChatGenius responds with a several-paragraph answer which one can read in its entirety by turning the watch face crown.

Taping the screen will erase the previous response and one can ask a new question. People can even ask ChatGenius how their day was and it willl tell them how many steps you took plus their current heart rate.

Beyond the demo, there is very little information out there on how ChatGPT will work on the Amazfit GTR4. Many reports claim that one can ask generic questions like the weather forecast or traffic, just like any other smartwatch. It is also unknown which other Amazfit devices will even get the feature.

 

Top News

ChatGPT / Amazfit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

3h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

5h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

1h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

1h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

19h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 