ChatGPT arrives for smartwatches

ChatGPT is set to arrive for smartwatches as fitness brand Amazfit has revealed it is going to be adding the generative artificial intelligence (AI) as a feature on its GTR4 device.

The AI chatbot will be listed as ChatGenius in the GTR4's menu, and from there, one can ask it whatever they want, reports TechRadar.

Amazfit posted a video demo recently on Linkedin that shows someone asking how they can improve their running performance. Then in just a few seconds, ChatGenius responds with a several-paragraph answer which one can read in its entirety by turning the watch face crown.

Taping the screen will erase the previous response and one can ask a new question. People can even ask ChatGenius how their day was and it willl tell them how many steps you took plus their current heart rate.

Beyond the demo, there is very little information out there on how ChatGPT will work on the Amazfit GTR4. Many reports claim that one can ask generic questions like the weather forecast or traffic, just like any other smartwatch. It is also unknown which other Amazfit devices will even get the feature.