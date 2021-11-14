Bangladesh to host WCIT 2021 from 11-14 November

The 25th session of the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), is going to be held in Bangladesh on 11-14 November at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC).

The theme of the world conference is 'ICT the Great Equalizer'.

President Md. Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the 4-day world conference on Thursday (11 November) at noon at the BICC.

Anyone can join the conference online from anywhere in the world, said a press release today.

The Asia-Oceania International Conference Association 'Digital Summit 2021' will be held at the same time in parallel with the WCIT 2021 conference.

The entire event will be held in a hybrid model combining physical and virtual.

The conference is a collaborated effort by the ICT Division, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Computer Samity (BCS) at the initiative of The World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA).

BASIS, BACCO, E-CAB and ISPAB are the partners of this event.

State Minister of ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak came up with the information at a press conference at the Bangladesh Computer Council auditorium at ICT Tower in Agargaon today.

He further said that the four-day conference will include seminars, ministerial conferences and B2B sessions.

Anyone can participate in these seminars by registering online.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the Prime Minister's Adviser on ICT, will deliver remarks by connecting virtually at the November 11 ministerial conference.

Ministers from national parliament and foreign countries will also join through online and offline.

On the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 12 November, the initiatives taken by Bangabandhu to take the country forward through the use of information technology will be presented.

On this day, various individuals and organizations who have made special contribution in the field of information technology in Asia-Oceania region will be honored at the 'Associate Award Night'.

On the evening of 13 November, honors will be given to individuals, government and non-government organizations from around the world for their outstanding contributions to information technology.

On 14 November, the closing day of the event, WCIT's Silver Jubilee will be celebrated.

Important personalities from various IT organizations around the world will participate in various seminars of the 4-day World Conference.

At the press conference, State Minister for ICT, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said,"this time every school and government office in the village will be connected to broadband internet. All kinds of technology services will be delivered to the remote island. He said that the achievements of Bangladesh towards building a digital Bangladesh in the last 13 years have created an opportunity to brand the country as 'Digital Bangladesh' through this conference."

Palak said that "we are going to organize the famous Olympic of technology 'WCIT 2021'. We are using ICT as a powerful tool to eliminate inequalities in education, health, agriculture, trade, administrative activities and the judiciary, and to transform Bangladesh from a labor-intensive economy into a technology and talent-driven digital economy. In the last 12 years, due to the development of proper infrastructure in the ICT sector, it has been possible to keep everything moving by using technology even in the Covid-19 pandemic."

It is to be noted that an app has been opened to observe different sessions of the conference.

The app called "WCIT 2021" can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store and iPhone App Store.

However, participants have to register before use.

Virtual conferences and exhibitions can also be visited by visiting the website www.wcit2021.com.bd.

All information on the WCIT conference, including physical and online registration, can be found at www.wcit2021.org.bd.

The press conference was chaired by NM Ziaul Alam, senior secretary of the ICT Division, among others, the Executive Director of the Bangladesh Computer Council Md. Abdul Mannan, BCS President Shahid-ul-Munir, James H. Poissant, Secretary General of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance, also spoke at the event.

