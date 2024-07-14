Bangladesh Startup Summit to be held on 27-28 July

State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak and others at a press meet on Startup Summit 2024 in Dhaka on 14 July. Photo: Courtesy

To elevate the startup ecosystem in the country, the second Bangladesh Startup Summit will be held on 27-28 July in the capital.

"Bangladesh Startup Summit 2024" is poised to be a groundbreaking event aimed at taking Bangladesh's startup ecosystem to a higher level among Asia's rapidly growing promising markets.

Organised by the flagship venture capital company of the ICT Division, Startup Bangladesh Limited, this two-day event will be held at Intercontinental Dhaka.

The event will feature participation from domestic and international startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulatory bodies, think tanks, and industry experts.

Highlighting the significant role of startup culture in a country's economy and internal development, State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at a press conference on Sunday, "Over 2,500 successful startups have been created in Bangladesh since 2010. Several of these startups have achieved billion-dollar valuations and have created around 1.5 million jobs while contributing to the country's economy."

Investments in startups in Silicon Valley or other parts of the world, from Intel to OpenAI, are based on intellectual valuation. However, this investment culture was not present in our country, he added.

To provide opportunities for the younger generation, the government established the venture capital company "Startup Bangladesh Limited," which funded several dozens of successful homegrown startups.

The infrastructure and logistics preparedness over the past 15 years has opened doors to endless possibilities for the younger generation, and there is significant startup potential in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, entertainment, and education, which, if harnessed, could produce several more unicorns from Bangladesh in the coming years.

Startups with a billion-dollar value are called unicorns.

The two-day summit will host over 55 venture capital and investment firms, numerous angel investors, startup enthusiasts, and international startups.

Distinguished participants will include Mayank, the managing director of India's unicorn startup UpGrad, global startups from Silicon Valley, and prominent founders from Bangladesh.

With over 100 renowned speakers from around the world and more than 30 engaging sessions, this event promises to become a significant event for the regional startup ecosystem.

The summit will cover crucial topics like artificial intelligence and technology, startup education, the art of fundraising, fintech, EdTech, climate vulnerability, impact investment, logistics, mobility and e-commerce, ready-made garment showcasing, and food and agritech.

Participants will have opportunities for day-long showcases, training sessions, policy discussions, and networking to boost collaboration and communication among entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers.