Zooming through one expressway to another

In a groundbreaking stride towards revolutionising Dhaka's transportation landscape, the simultaneous construction of two elevated expressways is underway.

The first of these, the Dhaka Elevated Expressway (DEE), will connect with the second, the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project (DAEEP), at the city's airport area.

Part of the DEE is being opened today, while the linked project, DAEEP, is currently in progress and has made remarkable strides with an overall progress of 25%, accompanied by a 9% advancement in civil work. It is slated for completion by 2026.

Upon completion, both elevated expressways will converge at the airport, offering a route that allows traffic between northern and southern districts to seamlessly flow without burdening intra-city roads.

Spanning an impressive 24 kilometres, the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway will bridge Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to the Nabinagar intersection through the Abdullahpur-Ashulia-Baipail and Chandra Junction via EPZ. The 20km Dhaka Elevated Expressway stretches from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to Kutubkhali point on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

Shahabuddin Khan, project director of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway Project (DAEEP), highlighted the progress, "We've achieved 25% overall progress in the DAEEP construction, with a 9% advancement in civil work as of August."

Notable accomplishments include the construction of 900 piles, completion of 31 pile caps and 17 piers, and ongoing road widening efforts, he added.

Shahabuddin Khan further emphasised the significance of this endeavour, particularly in terms of traffic alleviation.

"It will eliminate traffic congestion in the northern parts of Dhaka city, including Savar, Ashulia, Nabinagar, and industrial areas adjacent to the EPZ," he said.

He also pointed out that a 14-km-long four-lane highway between Dour and Ashulia is also included in the DAEEP, which is poised to further streamline traffic flow.

If completed by 2026, the 24-km-long elevated expressway will benefit over 40 million people across 30 districts, the project director estimated, citing the project proposal.

Furthermore, land has been acquired for the first phase (0.00-12.00km). Compensation disbursement and acquisition efforts for the second phase are well underway.

Shahabuddin Khan reiterated the importance of timely transfer of utilities and land acquisition for meeting the project's completion goal by June 2026.

Under the Bangladesh Bridge Authority (BBA), China National Machinery Export and Import Corporation (CMC) is leading the project as the main contractor, with a network of esteemed subcontractors — China Major Bridge Engineering Group, Jiangsu Provincial Transportation Engineering Group, and China Railway 16th Bureau Group.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in 2017 approved the project which was originally scheduled to be completed in June 2022.

But the construction of the Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway did not progress until the government and Exim Bank of China signed a $1.1 billion loan agreement for the construction in October 2021.

Then in June 2022, Ecnec approved the amendment proposal of the project with the time extension to June 2026, increasing the project cost by Tk652 crore to Tk17,553 crore.