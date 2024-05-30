Why protein matters at every age

Supplement

Tawsia Tajmim
30 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:56 pm

Related News

Why protein matters at every age

Protein consumption in Bangladesh has been on the rise, but experts warn of a potential setback due to rising food prices

Tawsia Tajmim
30 May, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 12:56 pm
Factsheet: TBS
Factsheet: TBS

Protein, the building block of life, is crucial for our health from the moment we are conceived to our golden years. This essential nutrient plays a vital role in muscle development, immunity, and even intellectual growth.

Professor Dr Khaleda Islam, director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Dhaka, emphasises the importance of protein throughout life.

"Protein is a major ingredient for survival," she says. It provides energy, boosts immunity, and helps create haemoglobin — the oxygen-carrying molecule in red blood cells.

Dr Khaleda also highlights the link between protein deficiency and anaemia, a major health concern in Bangladesh, affecting 40% of mothers and children.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A mother's protein intake during pregnancy is critical," she explains, "as it affects both her immunity and the baby's growth and development, including intellectual abilities."

Fortunately, protein consumption in Bangladesh has been on the rise. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), protein intake from meat, fish, and milk products has risen significantly in recent years.

In 2016, the average Bangladeshi consumed only 25.4g of meat, 62.6g of fish, and 27.3g of milk products daily.

By 2022, these amounts increased to 40g of meat, 67.8g of fish, and 34.1g of milk per day, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 report from the BBS.

Dr Khaleda attributes this rise to factors like increased poultry and agricultural production, improving wealth levels, and growing awareness about nutrition.

Consequently, indicators like stunting (low height-for-age), wasting (low weight-for-height), and being underweight have improved, and maternal mortality rates have decreased.

According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2022, stunting in children has declined from 31% to 24% over the past five years.

The Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023, published by the BBS, reported that the maternal mortality rate dropped to 136 per 100,000 in 2023, down from 153 the previous year.

However, Dr Khaleda warns of a potential setback due to rising food prices. "People are cutting down on food," she says, "which is why government intervention is crucial."

She suggests expanding existing food security programmes and strengthening public-private partnerships. Additionally, subsidising farmers could help ensure a steady supply of affordable protein sources.

The recommended daily protein intake varies depending on weight and height. Generally, adults should consume at least 0.8-1g of protein per kg of body weight. For example, someone weighing 60kg needs 60g of protein.

Israt Zahan, a nutritionist at Sajida Foundation, explained that according to the BIRDEM dietary guidelines of Bangladesh, an egg contains 6g of protein, a medium serving of pulses has 16-18g, and a medium fish provides 22g.

So, a person can get about 60g of protein by eating a piece of fish, a piece of chicken, two cups of pulses, and an egg daily. Vegetables also provide protein. At least one egg and one cup of pulses should be eaten every day, she added.

Israt noted that improper cooking methods can reduce protein content. Deep-frying fish or overcooking chicken can lead to protein loss. The quality of protein depends on correct cooking and freezing methods.

"By preserving protein during cooking, you support cell growth, which improves height and overall health. Therefore, it's important to be mindful of getting enough protein," she added.

 

Animal Farm Revolution / animals

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit
There is a lake in the middle of the complex but it resembles a dirty swamp. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another concrete jungle in the name of 'garden city'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

Cyclone Remal: the highest number of houses damaged in Khulna

1h | Videos
How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

How the wives of Benazir-PK Haldars own so much wealth

16h | Videos
USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

USA cricket unites different nations and cultures

14h | Videos
Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

Government trying to export manpower to Middle East

17h | Videos