Why protein matters at every age

Factsheet: TBS

Protein, the building block of life, is crucial for our health from the moment we are conceived to our golden years. This essential nutrient plays a vital role in muscle development, immunity, and even intellectual growth.

Professor Dr Khaleda Islam, director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at the University of Dhaka, emphasises the importance of protein throughout life.

"Protein is a major ingredient for survival," she says. It provides energy, boosts immunity, and helps create haemoglobin — the oxygen-carrying molecule in red blood cells.

Dr Khaleda also highlights the link between protein deficiency and anaemia, a major health concern in Bangladesh, affecting 40% of mothers and children.

"A mother's protein intake during pregnancy is critical," she explains, "as it affects both her immunity and the baby's growth and development, including intellectual abilities."

Fortunately, protein consumption in Bangladesh has been on the rise. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), protein intake from meat, fish, and milk products has risen significantly in recent years.

In 2016, the average Bangladeshi consumed only 25.4g of meat, 62.6g of fish, and 27.3g of milk products daily.

By 2022, these amounts increased to 40g of meat, 67.8g of fish, and 34.1g of milk per day, according to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey 2022 report from the BBS.

Dr Khaleda attributes this rise to factors like increased poultry and agricultural production, improving wealth levels, and growing awareness about nutrition.

Consequently, indicators like stunting (low height-for-age), wasting (low weight-for-height), and being underweight have improved, and maternal mortality rates have decreased.

According to the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey 2022, stunting in children has declined from 31% to 24% over the past five years.

The Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023, published by the BBS, reported that the maternal mortality rate dropped to 136 per 100,000 in 2023, down from 153 the previous year.

However, Dr Khaleda warns of a potential setback due to rising food prices. "People are cutting down on food," she says, "which is why government intervention is crucial."

She suggests expanding existing food security programmes and strengthening public-private partnerships. Additionally, subsidising farmers could help ensure a steady supply of affordable protein sources.

The recommended daily protein intake varies depending on weight and height. Generally, adults should consume at least 0.8-1g of protein per kg of body weight. For example, someone weighing 60kg needs 60g of protein.

Israt Zahan, a nutritionist at Sajida Foundation, explained that according to the BIRDEM dietary guidelines of Bangladesh, an egg contains 6g of protein, a medium serving of pulses has 16-18g, and a medium fish provides 22g.

So, a person can get about 60g of protein by eating a piece of fish, a piece of chicken, two cups of pulses, and an egg daily. Vegetables also provide protein. At least one egg and one cup of pulses should be eaten every day, she added.

Israt noted that improper cooking methods can reduce protein content. Deep-frying fish or overcooking chicken can lead to protein loss. The quality of protein depends on correct cooking and freezing methods.

"By preserving protein during cooking, you support cell growth, which improves height and overall health. Therefore, it's important to be mindful of getting enough protein," she added.