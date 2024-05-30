Eggs for everyone

You can saunter into a breakfast counter at a five-star hotel and order Eggs Benedict or Spanish Tortilla. Alternatively, you could opt for a cosy ramen date at a decent restaurant, indulge in pudding at your university canteen, or simply savour paratha and omelette at a no-frills snack place tucked away around the corner of your alley.

All dishes contain eggs.

While some of these culinary experiences cater to the well-heeled segment of society, others, like pudding or an omelette, are accessible to individuals across the economic spectrum.

Everyone partakes in egg consumption, from the high and mighty to the humblest of souls. Thus, the demand for eggs is on the rise, driving up the supply to meet this insatiable appetite.

Ayman Mahmud, an Economics student at Dhaka University, relies heavily on eggs. "Given the soaring prices of other protein sources like fish or beef, eggs often come to our rescue, especially towards the end of the month."

Like Ayman, for many bachelors in Dhaka, eggs swoop in to fulfil their protein needs, whether boiled, poached, sautéed, or prepared in a myriad of egg-based curry recipes with tomatoes, potatoes, and with or without any other vegetables.

The "khaalas" (female cooks for bachelors) have an arsenal of egg recipes at their disposal. "Even when ingredients seem scarce, they can whip up something delicious — well, or not so delicious — with eggs," Ayman added.

As eggs are affordable, healthy, can be quickly prepared and go with many recipes, they are getting more popular and more consumed in our diets across all economic classes.

Even cracked eggs do not go to waste. Thanks to the surge in online baking and the baking industry as a whole, cracked eggs, obviously at a discounted price, find a good market.

Over the years, Bangladesh's egg production has shot up significantly. According to the FAO, Bangladesh now ranks 18th in egg production, with China leading the chart. Previously, production lagged behind demand. Even a decade before, in the fiscal year 2014, production totaled 1, 016 crore eggs, falling short of the demand for 1,674 crore eggs.

Eggs are rich with nutrient

Not only do eggs satisfy hunger, but they also offer a rich array of essential nutrients. Eggs are meant to provide all the necessary ingredients for organism growth, making them nutrient-dense. According to Healthline, a single boiled egg contains 77 calories and is packed with protein, fat, vitamin A, folate, and various B vitamins (B5, B12, B2, B6), as well as phosphorus, calcium, zinc, and selenium.

Therefore, eggs are consumed pretty commonly all around the world.

In Europe, The Netherlands leads in consumption with 332 eggs per capita, followed by Ukraine with 312 and Luxembourg with 293.

In Asia, Hong Kong tops the list in consumption with 450 eggs per capita, followed closely by Macau with 348 and China with 347. That's nearly an egg per person per day, or even more so for Hong Kong.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Afghanistan has the lowest consumption at 14, followed by Cambodia with 19 and Timor-Leste with 23.

According to a 2018 study published in the journal Heart, conducted by scientists at Peking University, China, involving nearly 500,000 individuals, there is evidence to suggest that consuming one egg daily could potentially reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Akhtar Nahar Alo, a nutritionist and consultant at Popular Diagnostic Centre Limited, Shyamoli, Dhaka, affirms, "Eggs stand out as an ideal nutritious food due to their easy digestibility and complete absorption."

Rehana, an RMG worker, expressed the increasing difficulty in accessing eggs, the primary protein source for many in her community.

"In our three-member family, we used to buy a dozen eggs per week. Now, we've had to cut down and purchase only two 'halis' (eight pieces), yet even that feels like a challenge, with each 'hali' (four pieces) costing Tk60," she explains, highlighting the strain on their budget.

Eggs for all

In 1971, our per capita egg consumption was a mere four, while demand stood at 104. Today, per capita consumption has surged to 134, surpassing the demand. Since 2020, the country's egg production curve has gone above the demand curve.

Notably, per capita egg consumption nearly doubled from 75 in 2016 to 134 in 2023, indicating a rising trend in consumption.

Moreover, there's potential for further increases, considering that many countries in Europe and Asia consume more eggs per capita.

Thanks to our improved purchasing power, people in our country are accessing more eggs than ever, making protein consumption affordable for everyone.

By regulating prices more competitively, per capita egg consumption is poised to rise, ultimately contributing to a population with adequate protein intake.