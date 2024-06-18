Over 1.04 crore animals sacrificed on Eid-ul-Adha

People look around for suitable sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Adha at Gabtoli cattle market in Dhaka. This year, there is a high demand for small and medium-sized cattle, while larger cattle sales remain slow. This photo was taken on Friday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

This year, a total of 10,408,918 cattle were sacrificed across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Last year, the number of sacrificial cattle nationwide was 10,141,812.

Compared to last year, 367,106 more cattle were sacrificed this year, as per the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

In 2022, this number was 9,950,763.

This year, the highest number of cattle were sacrificed in the Dhaka division, while the lowest number were sacrificed in the Mymensingh division.

According to field-level information, 2,529,182 cattle were sacrificed in the Dhaka division, 2,057,520 in the Chittagong division, 2,426,111 in the Rajshahi division, 1,008,855 in the Khulna division, 428,438 in the Barishal division, 393,742 in the Sylhet division, 1,172,553 in the Rangpur division, and 392,517 in the Mymensingh division.

Among the sacrificed cattle, there were 4,766,859 cows, 112,918 buffaloes, 5,056,719 goats, 471,149 sheep, and 1,273 other animals.

It is noteworthy that this year the total number of cattle ready for sacrificing across the country was 12,980,367.